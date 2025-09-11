BML 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
BOP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.14%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 101.32 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (6.01%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.88%)
DGKC 240.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
FCCL 58.99 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.96%)
FFL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.78%)
HUBC 197.39 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (0.96%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
MLCF 107.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 177.30 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.06%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.84%)
PPL 196.20 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (1.88%)
PREMA 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
PRL 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
SNGP 134.90 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.59%)
SSGC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.56%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
TRG 62.35 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (6.42%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 16,170 Increased By 41.9 (0.26%)
BR30 49,834 Increased By 428.8 (0.87%)
KSE100 157,021 Increased By 457.3 (0.29%)
KSE30 48,080 Increased By 84.3 (0.18%)
Sep 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-11

Gold near record highs as softer PPI data fuels Fed cut bets

Reuters Published 11 Sep, 2025 06:18am

NEW YORK: Gold hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday, supported by expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts at next week’s meeting, following softer-than-expected US inflation data.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at USD3,644.49 per ounce, as of 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), after hitting a record high of USD3,673.95 on Tuesday.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.1 percent at USD3,684.10.

US producer prices unexpectedly fell in August, pulled down by a decline in the costs of services, Labor Department data showed.

“Any further weakness in US data should continue to support gold in the view that more than two rate cuts could be on the way before the year is out,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge against political and economic uncertainty and inflation, also tends to do well in low-interest rate environments. It has risen more than 38 percent this year.

Markets are pricing in a 90 percent probability of a quarter-point cut at the Fed’s September 16-17 meeting, with slim odds on a larger cut, CME’s FedWatch tool showed. Market confidence in easing was reinforced after last week’s soft nonfarm payrolls report, which pointed to cooling labor market conditions. The Labor Department also revised down job growth estimates through March, suggesting job growth was already slowing before US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked Trump’s attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, an early setback for the White House in a legal fight that threatens the central bank’s independence.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s consumer price index reading, seen as pivotal in shaping the Fed’s policy stance.

“The USD3,750 mark is emerging as the next significant resistance, and a consolidation above it could see the precious metal approach USD3,900 by year-end,” Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades said.

Elsewhere, spot silver added 0.6 percent to USD41.13 per ounce. Platinum gained 1.3 percent to USD1,386.45 and palladium rose 3.1 percent to USD1,182.30.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold near record highs as softer PPI data fuels Fed cut bets

Finance Minister Aurangzeb updates Pakistan Business Council on US tariffs

Flood-hit areas: No decision yet on power bill relief

Consumers to get RLNG connections as ban lifted

Gilgit-Baltistan, Gwadar power projects: PM greenlights use of seized solar panels

Climate & agriculture: Cabinet gives its nod to dual emergency declaration

Trade, industry face disruptions due to rains

Shanghai Electric drops plan to acquire 66.4pc stake in KE

Option to levy 10pc super tax: SC CB questions ‘intelligible differentia’

FCA improves revenue per GD by 17.3pc: FBR

GPF & CPF profit rates lowered

Read more stories