KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 61.698 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 58,686.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 38.474 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 12.723 billion), Silver (PKR 2.760 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.744 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.353 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.477 billion), SP500 (PKR 348.501 million), Natural Gas (PKR 262.258 million), DJ (PKR 218.686 million), Japan Equity (PKR 171.292 million), Brent (PKR 54.546 million) and Copper (PKR 35.986 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots amounting to PKR 68.231 million were traded.

