Noon Sugar Mills Limited (PSX: NONS) was incorporated in Pakistan in 1964 as a public listed company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of white sugar and spirit.

Pattern of Shareholding

As of year ending September, 2024, NONS has a total of 16.517 million shares outstanding which are held by 1707 shareholders. NONS’s Parent Company has the majority stake of 74.31 percent in the company followed by joint stock companies holding 13.54 percent shares. Local general public accounts for 9.41 percent shares of NONS while Directors, CEO, their spouse and minor children hold 2.35 percent shares. The remaining shares are held by other categories of shareholders.

Historical Performance (2019-2024)

Except for a year-on-year drop in 2019 and 2023, the topline of NONS has shown an upward trajectory over the period under consideration. Conversely. Its bottomline dipped in 2021, 2023 and 2024. In 2024, the company posted net loss. NON’s margins posted considerable growth in 2019. In 2020, gross and net margins ticked up while operating margin stayed intact at the last year level. All the margins posted a drastic plunge in 2021 followed by a staggering growth in 2022 and 2023. NON’s margins hit their lowest ebb in 2024. The detailed performance review of the period under consideration is given below.

In 2019, NONS recorded 9.6 percent year-on-year dip in its topline which clocked in at Rs.5671.22 million. The company crushed 37.5 percent lesser sugarcane than it did in 2018 and hence produced 63,098 MT of sugar compared to 98,655 MT of sugar produced in 2018. Similarly, the alcohol produced during the year was also 19.57 percent lesser than the previous year. Sugarcane cultivated areas significantly dropped during the year resulting in an obvious fall in sugarcane production. That was because the company operated for lesser number of days for both sugar and alcohol production. Cost savings coming on the heels of a smaller operational period coupled with an increase in the sugar prices helped the company strengthen its GP margin which stood at 15.26 percent in 2019 versus GP margin of 11.34 percent posted in 2018. In absolute terms, gross profit increased by 21.67 percent in 2019. Other income posted 47 percent year-on-year plunge in 2019 on the back of significant decline in Bagasse and press mud sales as well as lesser sale of electricity to FESCO. Operating profit grew by 17.44 percent in 2019 with OP margin clocking in at 10.81 percent versus OP margin of 8.32 percent registered in 2018. Finance cost magnified by 35.31 percent in 2019 on the heels of high discount rate and an increase in short-term finances to meet the working capital requirement. During the year, reduced availability of sugarcane created a price war to provide sugarcane only on cash payment. Despite all the off-putting factors, the bottomline mustered year-on-year growth of 6.89 percent to clock in at Rs.225.32 million. This translated into EPS of Rs.13.64 in 2019 versus EPS of Rs.12.76 recorded in 2018. NP margin clocked in at 3.97 percent in 2019 versus NP margin of 3.36 percent recorded in the previous year.

2020 came with its share of protocols and operational bottlenecks on account of COVID-19. Sugar production posted 16.34 percent year-on-year drop in 2020 due to lower demand particularly as HORECA industry came on a standstill on the back of COVID-19. Conversely, alcohol production rebounded by 19.52 percent in 2020 because of its usage in sanitizing products. Increased sales of alcohol coupled with substantial increase in the sugar prices helped the topline grow at a pace of 8.23 percent year-on-year to clock in at Rs. 6138.17 million in 2020.Gross profit picked up by 10.93 percent in 2020 with GP margin slightly ticking up to clock in at 15.64 percent. Other expense gave some breather to the bottomline due to stable currency which resulted in no exchange loss during the year versus exchange loss of Rs. 6.2 million recorded in the previous year. Huge rise in Bagasse and press mud sales during the year helped other income grow by 22.36 percent year-on-year in 2020. The bottomlin grew by 13.64 percent year-on-year to clock in at Rs.256.06 million in 2020. This translated into EPS of Rs.15.50 and NP margin of 4.17 percent in 2020.

In 2021, highest topline growth of 49.71 percent year-on-year to clock in at Rs.9189.68 million. During the year, the company’s sugar and alcohol production clocked in at 82,710 MT and 24,582 MT respectively. However, high cost of raw materials – both in sugar and alcohol production – squeezed the GP margin to 10.95 percent in 2021. In absolute terms, gross profit ticked up by only 4.82 percent in 2021. Loading, unloading, freight and export expense drove the distribution expense up by a whopping 31.37 percent year-on- year. Statutory charges amplified other expense by 87 percent in 2021. Operating profit tumbled by 2.61 percent in 2021 with OP margin falling down to 6.97 percent. Finance cost gave some breather as it plummeted by 21.45 percent in 2021 due to monetary easing. Bottomline dropped by 0.76 percent year-on-year to clock in at Rs.254.12 million with EPS of Rs.15.38 and NP margin of 2.77 percent.

In 2022, NONS recorded year-on-year growth of 30.21 percent in its topline which clocked in at Rs. 11,965.97 million. 2022 was a challenging year for sugar industry due to devastating floods which inundated the agricultural area and damaged a huge quantity of Kharif crop including sugarcane. This led the company to procure sugarcane from distant areas to ensure maximum capacity utilization to meet the demand. The minimum support price of cane also grew from Rs.200 to Rs.240 per 40 kg which increased the cost of production. However, higher sales volume and better pricing helped the GP margin grow to 13 percent in 2022. In absolute terms, gross profit strengthened by 54.95 percent in 2022. While a substantial jump in finance cost and distribution cost during the year was justifiable owing to higher discount rate and elevated freight and export expenses respectively, other expense and other income posted the most intriguing growth of over 200 percent during 2022. Other income progressed on the back of hefty exchange gain on export sales coupled with a remarkable Bagasse, molasses and press mud sales during the year. Other expense on the other hand showed an ugly picture as the company booked loss provision on doubtful receivable balance against the sale of electricity to FESCO in the prior years. Despite the rough year, the company was able to attain a hefty 82.59 percent year-on-year growth in its bottomline which was recorded at Rs.464.01 million in 2022. This translated into EPS of Rs.28.09 and NP margin of 3.88 percent in 2022.

In 2023, NONS’s topline dwindled by 22.45 percent to clock in at Rs.9280.03 million. Sugar and alcohol production deteriorated by 27.70 percent and 32.73 percent respectively in 2023. This was due to curtailed sugarcane cultivation and a shorter season duration on account of unfavorable weather conditions. The majority of farmer community was unable to afford quality fertilizers and pesticides which also wreaked havoc on the sugarcane yield in 2023. Limited availability of sugarcane resulted in a massive 33 percent increase in the minimum support price which was set at Rs.300 per 40 kg in 2023. On the positive front, the government allowed the export of small quantity of sugar during the year. This resulted in 21.63 percent improvement in gross profit with GP margin attaining its optimum level of 20.44 percent in 2023. Distribution expense nosedived by 21.26 percent in 2023 on account of lesser loading, unloading and freight expense on the back of lower sales volume. Administrative expense surged by 18.69 percent in 2023 due to higher payroll expense on account of inflationary pressure. NONS streamlined its workforce from 536 employees in 2022 to 516 employees in 2023. Other income weakened by 25.76 percent in 2023 due to considerably lower bagasse, molasses and press mud sales. Other income was completely wiped off by 84 percent bigger other expense recorded in 2023. Hefty other expense was the result of cane crushing capacity regularization fee worth Rs.190 million paid to the Government of Punjab. NONS operating profit rose by 18.86 percent in 2023 with OP margin jumping up to 13.40 percent. Finance cost escalated by 84.13 percent in 2023 due to higher discount rate. NONS’s gearing ratio dipped from 51 percent in 2022 to 46 percent in 2023. Net profit tapered off by 9.63 percent to clock in at Rs.419.31 million in 2023. This culminated into EPS of Rs.25.39 and NP margin of 4.52 percent in 2023.

In 2024, NONS recorded 22 percent jump in its topline which clocked in at Rs.11,326.38 million. During the year, the company’s sugar and alcohol production deteriorated by 2.80 percent and 25.33 percent respectively. This was due to a decline in sugarcane cultivation which resulted in lesser operational days and lower crushing volumes. Minimum support price mounted to Rs.400 per 40 kg in 2024. The scarcity of sugarcane created a price war among sugar mills pushing sugarcane prices way beyond the minimum support price. NONS’s gross profit deteriorated by 40.48 percent in 2024 with GP margin hitting its lowest level of 9.97 percent. Lower sales volume resulted in 16.80 percent drop in distribution expense in 2024. Administrative expense surged by 19.89 percent in 2024 due to inflationary pressure. This was despite the fact that the workforce was further rationalized to 497 employees in 2024. Other income thinned down by 42.38 percent in 2024 as the company realized no exchange gain. Other expense fell by 99.79 percent in 2024 as unlike last year, the company did no profit related provisioning and didn’t pay cane crushing regularization fee in 2024. Operating profit narrowed down by 50.20 percent in 2024 with OP margin dipping to 5.47 percent. Finance cost multiplied by 53.27 percent in 2024 due to monetary tightening and hefty borrowings. Gearing ratio mounted to 79 percent in 2024. NONS posted net loss of Rs.619.45 million with loss per share of Rs.37.50 in 2024.

Recent Performance (9MFY25)

During the nine-month period of the ongoing year (ending September 2025), NONS posted 19.30 percent growth in its topline which clocked in at Rs.9373.69 million. Sugar production fell by 13.30 percent to clock in at 63,810 MT in 9MFY25. Conversely, alcohol production grew by 27.88 percent to clock in at 12,885 MT in 9MFY25. Topline growth was primarily the result of upward trend in the price of sugar during the period. However, unabated increase in sugarcane cost coupled with inflationary pressure resulted in 48.70 percent shrinkage in NONS’s gross profit in 9MFY25 with GP margin clocking in at 9 percent versus GP margin of 20.91 percent recorded in 9MFY24. Lower sales volume squeezed distribution expense by 8.15 percent during 9MFY25; however, administrative expense posted 6.10 percent uptick during the period. Other income posted a phenomenal growth of 955.83 percent in 9MFY25 on the back of gain recorded on the sale of plot as well as higher bagasse, press mud and fusel oil and press mud sales. Other expense slipped by 9.12 percent during the period under review seemingly due to lower profit related provisioning done during the period. NONS’s operating profit dipped by 31 percent in 9MFY25 with OP margin clocking in at 9 percent versus OP margin of 15.58 percent recorded in 9MFY24. Monetary easing during the period resulted in 42.44 percent thinner finance cost in 9MFY25 despite increased long-term borrowings to finance capital expenditure. NONS recorded 9.13 percent decline in its net profit which clocked in at Rs.266.50 million in 9MFY25. This translated into EPS of Rs.16.13m in 9MFY25 versus EPS of Rs.17.75 recorded in 9MFY24. NP margin dropped from 3.73 percent in 9MFY24 to 2.84 percent in 9MFY25.

Future Outlook

According to initial sugarcane survey reports, sugarcane sowing area has increased by 10 percent this year. With no set minimum support price, leaving the prices to be determined by market forces, the farmer community is encouraged to increase the cultivation area of the crop. However, unfavorable weather conditions have resulted in lower sugarcane lower yield. On the flipside, the government is taking administrative measures to control the final price of sugar. This is resulting in decline in margins and profitability.