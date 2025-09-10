Govt lifts ban on new gas connections, consumers to receive RLNG

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 10
|
281.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 10
|
281.35
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 10
|
147.41
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 10
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 10
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Sep 10
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 9
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 9
|
6,512.61
|
Nasdaq / Sep 9
|
21,879.49
|
Dow Jones / Sep 9
|
45,711.34
|
India Sensex / Sep 10
|
81,445.84
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 10
|
43,763.67
|
Hang Seng / Sep 10
|
26,265.87
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 10
|
9,257.58
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 10
|
23,750.79
|
France CAC40 / Sep 10
|
7,769.66
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 9
|
15,980
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 9
|
332,733
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 10
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 10
|
63.30
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 10
|
3,641.25
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 10
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 10
|
66.74
|Stock
|Price
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 10
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
8.64
▲ 1 (13.09%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Sep 10
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
9.60
▲ 1 (11.63%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Sep 10
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
14.58
▲ 1.33 (10.04%)
|
Hum Network / Sep 10
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
17.79
▲ 1.62 (10.02%)
|
Lotte Chemical / Sep 10
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
25.48
▲ 2.32 (10.02%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 10
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
33.30
▲ 3.03 (10.01%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 10
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
39.79
▲ 3.62 (10.01%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Sep 10
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
23.40
▲ 2.13 (10.01%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Sep 10
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
55.06
▲ 5.01 (10.01%)
|
Atlas Battery / Sep 10
Atlas Battery Limited(ATBA)
|
276.06
▲ 25.1 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 10
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
27.72
▼ -3.08 (-10%)
|
Elahi Cotton / Sep 10
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
195.18
▼ -19.82 (-9.22%)
|
Mughal Energy / Sep 10
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
23
▼ -2.32 (-9.16%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 10
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
45.50
▼ -4.39 (-8.8%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Sep 10
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
6.29
▼ -0.57 (-8.31%)
|
Reliance Cotton / Sep 10
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited(RCML)
|
500.01
▼ -45.24 (-8.3%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Sep 10
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
207.15
▼ -17.75 (-7.89%)
|
Paramount Mod / Sep 10
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
10.47
▼ -0.89 (-7.83%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Sep 10
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
21
▼ -1.56 (-6.91%)
|
Tariq Corporation / Sep 10
Tariq Corporation Limited(TCORP)
|
16.30
▼ -0.95 (-5.51%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
75,170,089
▲ 0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
72,252,239
▼ -1.01
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
61,145,939
▼ -0.13
|
Sui South Gas / Sep 10
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
56,424,376
▲ 2.35
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 10
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
43,268,623
▲ 1
|
Symmetry Group / Sep 10
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
41,820,405
▲ 0.34
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Sep 10
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
32,035,932
▲ 5.74
|
Hum Network / Sep 10
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
31,048,195
▲ 1.62
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 10
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
30,363,364
▲ 3.76
|
Pak Petroleum / Sep 10
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
27,642,815
▲ 3.62
