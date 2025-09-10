Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 09, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.25
Open Offer Rs 282.90
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 9
|
281.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 9
|
281.35
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 9
|
147.04
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 9
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 9
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 9
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 8
|
6,495.15
|
Nasdaq / Sep 8
|
21,798.70
|
Dow Jones / Sep 8
|
45,514.95
|
India Sensex / Sep 9
|
81,042.08
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 9
|
43,459.29
|
Hang Seng / Sep 9
|
25,911.26
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 9
|
9,230.19
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 9
|
23,809.58
|
France CAC40 / Sep 9
|
7,774.01
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 8
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 8
|
329,219
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 9
|
62.80
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 9
|
3,647.24
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 9
|
66.22
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 10
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 10
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Saritow Spinning / Sep 9
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
14.03
▲ 1.28 (10.04%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 9
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
23.72
▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 9
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
88.83
▲ 8.08 (10.01%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 9
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
36.17
▲ 3.29 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Sep 9
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
124.18
▲ 11.29 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 9
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
58.08
▲ 5.28 (10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 9
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
70.63
▲ 6.42 (10%)
|
Hussain Industries / Sep 9
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
29.59
▲ 2.69 (10%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 9
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
16.06
▲ 1.46 (10%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 9
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
30.27
▲ 2.75 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Capital Equities / Sep 9
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
6.20
▼ -0.9 (-12.68%)
|
Invest Bank / Sep 9
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
6.18
▼ -0.82 (-11.71%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 9
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
33.04
▼ -3.67 (-10%)
|
Fateh Sports / Sep 9
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
103.54
▼ -11.36 (-9.89%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Sep 9
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
54.84
▼ -5.67 (-9.37%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Sep 9
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
18.31
▼ -1.84 (-9.13%)
|
National Foods / Sep 9
National Foods Limited(NATF)
|
346.59
▼ -29.83 (-7.92%)
|
Saif Textile / Sep 9
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
30.10
▼ -2.41 (-7.41%)
|
Escorts Bank / Sep 9
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
6.04
▼ -0.46 (-7.08%)
|
Sapphire Textile / Sep 9
Sapphire Textile Mills Limited(SAPT)
|
1,302.85
▼ -95.41 (-6.82%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
169,615,422
▲ 0.13
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
83,886,261
▲ 0.01
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
74,056,866
▲ 0.09
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 9
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
41,668,298
▼ -0.02
|
Thatta Cement / Sep 9
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
38,995,242
▲ 3.09
|
Symmetry Group / Sep 9
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
34,647,989
▲ 0.68
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 9
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
32,983,539
▲ 0.45
|
Invest Bank / Sep 9
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
26,563,236
▼ -0.82
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 9
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
20,578,675
▲ 0.96
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 9
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
20,332,103
▲ 0.3
