Gold prices in Pakistan hit record Rs388,100

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to hit an all time high in line with their gain in the international market. On Tuesday, in the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs388,100 after a gain of Rs4,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was also sold at record Rs332,733 after it accumulated Rs3,514 during the day.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a gain of Rs6,100 during the day.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,654 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $41, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola reached Rs4,358 after accumulating Rs20.

Moreover, international old prices also scaled a fresh peak on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in bond yields amid growing bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut this month lifted demand for the precious metal.

Spot gold gained 0.5% to $3,651.96 per ounce as of 0430 GMT.

US gold futures for December delivery added 0.4% to $3,690.90.