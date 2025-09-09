Fire erupts at a garment factory near New Karachi

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 9
|
281.60
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 9
|
281.35
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 9
|
147.04
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 9
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 9
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Sep 9
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 8
|
6,495.15
|
Nasdaq / Sep 8
|
21,798.70
|
Dow Jones / Sep 8
|
45,514.95
|
India Sensex / Sep 9
|
81,042.08
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 9
|
43,459.29
|
Hang Seng / Sep 9
|
25,911.26
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 9
|
9,230.19
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 9
|
23,809.58
|
France CAC40 / Sep 9
|
7,774.01
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 8
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 8
|
329,219
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 9
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 9
|
62.80
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 9
|
3,647.24
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 9
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 9
|
66.22
|Stock
|Price
|
Saritow Spinning / Sep 9
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
14.03
▲ 1.28 (10.04%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 9
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
23.72
▲ 2.16 (10.02%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 9
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
88.83
▲ 8.08 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Sep 9
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
124.18
▲ 11.29 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 9
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
58.08
▲ 5.28 (10%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Sep 9
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
53.91
▲ 4.9 (10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 9
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
70.63
▲ 6.42 (10%)
|
Hussain Industries / Sep 9
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
29.59
▲ 2.69 (10%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Sep 9
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
16.06
▲ 1.46 (10%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 9
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
30.27
▲ 2.75 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Invest Bank / Sep 9
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
6.25
▼ -0.75 (-10.71%)
|
Mughal Energy / Sep 9
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
22.79
▼ -2.53 (-9.99%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Sep 9
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
18.14
▼ -2.01 (-9.98%)
|
Premier Sugar / Sep 9
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
315.12
▼ -34.29 (-9.81%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Sep 9
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
203.04
▼ -21.86 (-9.72%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Sep 9
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
52.76
▼ -5.44 (-9.35%)
|
Imperial Limited / Sep 9
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.52
▼ -1.98 (-8.8%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 9
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
33.50
▼ -3.21 (-8.74%)
|
Fateh Sports / Sep 9
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
104.93
▼ -9.97 (-8.68%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Sep 9
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
13.31
▼ -1.1 (-7.63%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
150,996,283
▲ 0.21
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
54,224,073
▼ -0.2
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
47,254,489
▲ 0.07
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 9
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
33,558,172
▲ 0.19
|
Thatta Cement / Sep 9
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
32,797,425
▲ 3.14
|
Symmetry Group / Sep 9
Symmetry Group Limited(SYM)
|
28,908,494
▲ 0.49
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 9
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
15,945,956
▲ 1.25
|
Loads Limited / Sep 9
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
15,301,759
▲ 0.67
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 9
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
15,079,728
▲ 0.18
|
National Bank / Sep 9
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
12,851,913
▲ 4.92
