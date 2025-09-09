BML 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.21%)
BOP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
DCL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 240.12 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.03%)
FCCL 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.16%)
FFL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
GCIL 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
HUBC 195.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.67%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 23.16 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.19%)
MLCF 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.9%)
NBP 175.95 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.42%)
PAEL 55.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.64%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
POWER 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.51%)
PPL 192.58 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.09%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.55%)
PTC 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
SNGP 131.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.27%)
SSGC 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.73%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
TREET 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 58.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.29%)
BR100 16,148 Increased By 138.8 (0.87%)
BR30 49,466 Increased By 75.2 (0.15%)
KSE100 156,564 Increased By 476.2 (0.31%)
KSE30 47,996 Increased By 356.9 (0.75%)
Markets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles at new high

BR Web Desk Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 04:37pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as strong corporate results boosted confidence and attracted robust investor participation, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new high on Tuesday.

Buying momentum persisted through most of the trading session, pushing the index to an intra-day high of 157,088.80.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 156,563.52, an increase of 476.22 points or 0.31%.

In a key development, Pakistan and the United States (US) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth $500 million to strengthen cooperation in the critical minerals sector, marking a step toward deeper economic and strategic engagement between the two countries.

The MoU was signed between US Strategic Metals (USSM) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday.

Moreover, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at $3.1 billion in August 2025, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed on Monday.

On Monday, PSX opened the week on a powerful bullish wave, surging to an all-time closing high as the benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,810 points, or 1.17%, to finish the session at 156,087.31.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a US rate cut as early as next week, even as political upheavals around the world kept currency and bond investors on edge.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% in early trade, taking its cue from Wall Street’s positive lead overnight that saw the Nasdaq notch a record-high close.

Nasdaq futures extended the rally from the cash session and were last up 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures similarly ticked up 0.05%.

Breathing new life into the equities rally were expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease rates when it meets next week, following Friday’s dismal US jobs report.

While consumer and producer price inflation data remain on deck in the week ahead, investors are betting that a 25-basis-point cut this month is a done deal, with focus now on whether the Fed could deliver a larger 50bps move.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Tuesday. At close, the rupee settled at 281.61, a gain of Re0.01 against the greenback. This was the rupee’s 23rd successive gain against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1,068.52 million from 1,126.27 million recorded in the previous close. The value of shares declined to Rs55.19 billion from Rs62.29 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd. was the volume leader with 169.61 million shares, followed by B.O.Punjab with 83.89 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 74.05 million shares.

On the gainers’ side, Hoechst Pakistan Limited jumped by Rs73.65 to close at Rs4,094.15, while Bhanero Textile Mills Limited added Rs44.10 to settle at Rs1,000.00. Conversely, PIA Holding Company Limited-B fell by Rs343.50 to Rs24,656.50, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited shed Rs182.75 to Rs32,317.25, leading the laggards.

Shares of 478 companies were traded on Tuesday, of which 154 registered an increase, 291 recorded a fall, while 33 remained unchanged.

