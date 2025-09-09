Gold, silver prices all-time high

KARACHI: Gold and silver stormed to record highs on Monday as world and local markets shattered past benchmarks, traders said.

International gold leapt $61 to settle at new highs of $3,613 an ounce, while silver also touched $41 - a fresh height - sending ripples across global and local trade floors.

At home, gold soared to Rs 384,000 per tola and Rs 329,219 per 10 grams, marking sharp increases of Rs 6,100 and Rs 5,130, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

In lockstep, domestic silver prices powered ahead to Rs 4,338 per tola and Rs 3,719 per 10 grams, after gains of Rs23 and Rs20, separately.

“It is all-time high in both local and international gold and silver markets,” spokesperson for the association - Abdullah Razaq confirmed.

