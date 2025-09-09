KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 63.492 billion and the number of lots traded was 57,824.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 38.192 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.990 billion), Silver (PKR 4.349 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.371 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.898 billion) Crude Oil (PKR 1.418 billion), SP500 (PKR 1.220 billion), Copper (PKR 384.841 million), DJ (PKR 179.479 million), Natural Gas (PKR 107.434 million), Palladium (PKR 96.584 million), Brent (PKR 44.346 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 36.141 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 33 lots amounting to PKR 188.239 million were traded.

