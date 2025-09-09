BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 09, 2025
Markets Print 2025-09-09

Gold rallies to record high as Fed rate cut bets firm

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

NEW YORK: Gold surged past the USD3,600 an ounce level for the first time on Monday, hitting a fresh record high, as soft US labor data reinforced expectations the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week.

Spot gold rose 1.5 percent to USD3,639.43 per ounce, as of 12:00 p.m. EDT (16:00 GMT). Bullion hit a record high of USD3,646.29.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.7 percent to USD3,680.30.

The yellow metal could extend its momentum toward USD3 ,700–USD3,730 in the near-term, with any brief pullbacks likely seen as buying opportunities, said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

“Continued labor market softness and expectations of ongoing Fed rate cuts into early 2026 could provide sustained support for bullion.”

Friday’s jobs report showed US employment growth slowed sharply in August. Traders now see a 88 percent chance of a quarter-point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting, with around 12 percent chance of a larger 50-bps cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold prices are up 38 percent so far this year, after gaining 27 percent in 2024, bolstered by dollar softness, strong central bank accumulation, dovish monetary settings and heightened global uncertainty.

China’s central bank extended its gold-buying streak to a 10th straight month in August, official data showed on Sunday.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields, meanwhile, were near their lowest in five months.

Investors are now awaiting US producer price data on Wednesday and consumer prices on Thursday for further clues on the Fed’s policy path.

“If weakness in US data continues, then so too should the ongoing bullish momentum in gold, as both the US dollar and yields fall further,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com.

Conversely, “if the US data shows surprise resilience in the coming weeks, then that might cause gold to correct from these elevated levels,” Razaqzada added.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1.1 percent to USD41.43 per ounce, touching its highest since September 2011. Platinum was up 0.8 percent to USD1,383.95, and palladium gained 2.3 percent to USD1,135.08.

