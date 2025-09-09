Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 08, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.25
Open Offer Rs 283.00
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 8
|
281.62
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 8
|
281.37
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 8
|
148.06
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 8
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 8
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Sep 8
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 5
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 5
|
6,481.50
|
Nasdaq / Sep 5
|
21,700.39
|
Dow Jones / Sep 5
|
45,400.86
|
India Sensex / Sep 8
|
80,940.85
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 8
|
43,677.88
|
Hang Seng / Sep 8
|
25,626.71
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 8
|
9,218.64
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 8
|
23,785.65
|
France CAC40 / Sep 8
|
7,699.47
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 5
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 5
|
323,988
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 8
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 8
|
62.79
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 8
|
3,591.75
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 8
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 8
|
66.10
|Stock
|Price
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Sep 8
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
15.57
▲ 1.42 (10.04%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Sep 8
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
20.74
▲ 1.89 (10.03%)
|
TPL Insurance / Sep 8
TPL Insurance Limited(TPLI)
|
19.53
▲ 1.78 (10.03%)
|
Balochistan Glass / Sep 8
Baluchistan Glass Limited(BGL)
|
15.72
▲ 1.43 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 8
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
64.21
▲ 5.84 (10.01%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 8
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
80.75
▲ 7.34 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 8
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
965.22
▲ 87.75 (10%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 8
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
32.88
▲ 2.99 (10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 8
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
21.56
▲ 1.96 (10%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 8
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
52.80
▲ 4.8 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 8
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
36.71
▼ -4.08 (-10%)
|
Reliance Ins. / Sep 8
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
20.15
▼ -2.24 (-10%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 8
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
30.80
▼ -3.42 (-9.99%)
|
Faran Sugar / Sep 8
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
56.13
▼ -5.32 (-8.66%)
|
Popular Islamic / Sep 8
Popular Islamic Modaraba(PIM)
|
24.67
▼ -2.26 (-8.39%)
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Sep 8
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
13.75
▼ -1.25 (-8.33%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Sep 8
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
58.20
▼ -4.81 (-7.63%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Sep 8
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
228.28
▼ -18.22 (-7.39%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Sep 8
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
42.60
▼ -3.39 (-7.37%)
|
Pak Synthetics / Sep 8
Pakistan Synthetics Limited(PSYL)
|
60.51
▼ -4.49 (-6.91%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
93,746,467
▲ 0.28
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 8
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
71,442,268
▼ -0.04
|
Dewan Cement / Sep 8
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
63,920,090
▲ 1.03
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 8
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
37,912,280
▼ -0.4
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 8
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
37,534,246
▲ 3.83
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 8
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
35,346,807
▼ -0.04
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
33,460,952
▼ -0.01
|
Sui South Gas / Sep 8
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
29,973,893
▲ 1.77
|
Hascol Petrol / Sep 8
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
29,403,407
▲ 0.34
|
Sui North Gas / Sep 8
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
24,709,022
▲ 11.69
