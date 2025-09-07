Torrential rains in Karachi may cause urban flooding in next three days: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday warned that torrential rains in Karachi and scores of other Sindh districts may cause urban flooding in the next two days.

The forecast has been given while downpour has already lashed different parts of the province and outskirt areas of the port city today.

A low-pressure area over Karachi has intensified into a depression, bringing the tenth monsoon spell to the city and several districts across Sindh.

Heavy rains battered various parts of Karachi on Sunday including Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Super Highway, Malir, Shah Latif, North Karachi, Bahria Town and Commander City, while dark clouds have covered the entire city.

According to the meteorological department, the rain-producing system is currently located over southwest Rajasthan in India, causing monsoon winds to enter Sindh. Under its influence, Karachi is expected to experience thundershowers from this evening until September 11.

“Depression over Southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Gujrat in India intensified further into Deep Depression over the same region. It is very likely to move westward and entered in Southeastern Sindh during next 24 hours. Due to this weather system strong Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the Province,” the PMD said.

The weather advisory department warned of flash flooding in hill torrents of Dadu district and also said water level may rise in Hub dam.

More rains in flood effected arrears of the province may exacerbate the situation, it said, adding strong gusty winds may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the forecast period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. All concerned authorities are advised to remain high alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation, the Met Office said.

