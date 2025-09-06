BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
Defence Day today

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: The nation is marking its 60th Defence Day on Saturday (today), to commemorate the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India.

Special prayers will be offered in the mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Civil, military leaderships hail victory over India

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs. Change of guards’ ceremonies will also be held in the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Allama Iqbal’s Mazar in Lahore. It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This day serves as a poignant tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and heroism of our gallant soldiers who valiantly defended the motherland against formidable odds. 60 years ago, the Pakistan Armed Forces decisively thwarted the enemy’s malicious designs, securing a historic victory that will be etched in the annals of history forever.

The 1965 War was a beacon of hope, exemplifying the nation’s resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

