BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Tahir Amin Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired the maiden meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends, with a sharp focus on rising food prices and their impact on flood-hit and low-income households.

The high-level body, set up by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, examined both domestic and global factors driving inflation. Members zeroed in on the price trajectory of essential commodities and the evolving situation of major crops following recent floods.

Aurangzeb directed the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to immediately assess available stocks of wheat, rice, and sugar in close coordination with provinces. He assured the government’s full support in extending relief to vulnerable households, pledging swift action to ease supply chain bottlenecks and strengthen market monitoring.

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

The minister stressed that smooth supply lines and timely interventions were critical to controlling inflationary pressures. He also instructed federal and provincial agencies to put forward concrete, actionable proposals to ensure the availability of essential food items and protect the most vulnerable groups from price shocks.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Planning Ministry, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The committee agreed to intensify monitoring of prices, particularly in flood-hit areas, and to reconvene soon for rapid follow-up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

inflation floods PBS food prices finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif Floods in Pakistan essential commodities prices income households Post flood situation

Comments

200 characters

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories