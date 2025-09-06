PSX extends bullish momentum

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its bullish momentum on Friday, driven by significant institutional buying and supportive macroeconomic indicators.

The KSE-100 index closed at 154,277.19 points, up 1,611.47 points or 1.06 percent from Thursday’s 152,665.72 points, hitting an intraday high of 154,511.31 and a low of 153,129.78.

Meanwhile, BRIndex100 rose 201.10 points or 1.29 percent to 15,808.16 points, with total volume at 907.87 million shares. BRIndex30 jumped 1,874.89 points or 4.04 percent to 48,265.28 points, on a total turnover of 608.51 million shares.

Topline Securities attributed the strong performance to institutional demand, particularly in the banking and cement sectors. Key contributors included National Bank (NBP), Hub Power Company (HUBC), Lucky Cement (LUCK), DG Khan Cement (DGKC), and Pakistan Petroleum (PPL), which collectively added 1,008 points to the index.

Market breadth remained positive, with 239 companies closing higher versus 210 decliners while 30 remained unchanged. Total ready market turnover climbed to 1.078 billion shares, up from 954 million, while traded value rose sharply to Rs59.95 billion from Rs46.05 billion.

The surge in activity pushed market capitalization to Rs18.133 trillion, up Rs151 billion from Thursday, reflecting broad investor confidence.

Among individual movers, Bank of Punjab led the turnover chart with 146 million shares, closing at Rs19.69. First National Equities traded 55.75 million shares to close at Rs7.74, while Fauji Foods Ltd saw 50.93 million shares changing hands, ending at Rs18.72.

On the upside, Sitara Chemical Industries gained Rs79.77 to Rs877.47, and Siemens Pakistan rose Rs50.17 to Rs1,603.17. Conversely, PIA Holding and Hoechst Pakistan Ltd faced declines of Rs834.67 and Rs96.79, closing at Rs25,506.00 and Rs4,004.48, respectively.

Sector-wise, BR Automobile Assembler Index ended at 24,785.56, up 175.43 points or 0.71 percent on 5.89 million shares. BR Cement Index rose 398.97 points equivalent to 3.09 percent to 13,295.93, with 139.17 million shares traded.

BR Commercial Banks Index climbed 488.73 points or 1.09 percent to 45,290.76 points, on 244.20 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index gained 808.65 points or 3.38 percent to 24,752.20, with 57.35 million shares traded.

BR Oil & Gas Index increased 173.67 points which was 1.32 percent up and settled at 13,303.49 points, turnover 62.07 million. BR Technology & Communication Index dipped slightly 12.25 points or 0.36 percent to 3,391.30 points, with 90.85 million shares changing hands.

Senior Analyst Ahsan Mehanti noted that record highs were supported by strong earnings outlooks, speculations on flood reconstruction, and a favorable macro environment. He highlighted $38.3 billion in record remittances for FY25, a strong Pakistani rupee, growing foreign exchange reserves, and potential $8.5 billion in MOUs signed with China as catalysts for the bullish close.

