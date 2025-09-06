Gold at new highs

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan touched a record high on Thursday, fuelled by a strong rally in the international bullion market.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs 1,200 to reach Rs377,900. The rate of 10 grams also rose by Rs 1,029, closing at Rs 323,988.

The domestic spike tracked international trends, where gold gained $12 per ounce to settle at $3,552.

However, traders noted that the open market often quotes slightly higher or lower rates than the association’s official fixation, depending on demand, supply, and dollar liquidity.

Silver prices, in contrast, remained stable. The association quoted silver at Rs 4,315 per tola and Rs 3,699 per 10 grams, while the global market stood at $41 per ounce.

