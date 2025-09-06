KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 05, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 154,277.19 High: 154,511.32 Low: 153,129.78 Net Change: 1,611.47 Volume (000): 471,375 Value (000): 44,337,128 Makt Cap (000) 4,578,645,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,785.56 NET CH (+) 175.43 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,295.93 NET CH (+) 398.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,290.76 NET CH (+) 488.73 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,752.20 NET CH (+) 808.65 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,303.49 NET CH (+) 173.67 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,391.30 NET CH (-) 12.25 ------------------------------------ As on: 05- September -2025 ====================================

