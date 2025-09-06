Markets Print 2025-09-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 05, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 154,277.19
High: 154,511.32
Low: 153,129.78
Net Change: 1,611.47
Volume (000): 471,375
Value (000): 44,337,128
Makt Cap (000) 4,578,645,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,785.56
NET CH (+) 175.43
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,295.93
NET CH (+) 398.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,290.76
NET CH (+) 488.73
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,752.20
NET CH (+) 808.65
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,303.49
NET CH (+) 173.67
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,391.30
NET CH (-) 12.25
------------------------------------
As on: 05- September -2025
====================================
