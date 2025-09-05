Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs377,900 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs323,988 after it accumulated Rs1,029.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs376,700 after setting a record high.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,552 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $12, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola remained the same at Rs4,315.