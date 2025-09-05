BML 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.55%)
Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2025 03:36pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs377,900 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs323,988 after it accumulated Rs1,029.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs376,700 after setting a record high.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,552 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $12, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola remained the same at Rs4,315.

