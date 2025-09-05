BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.07%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.58%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
GCIL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
HUBC 181.50 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.12%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.19 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
NBP 170.85 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (9.16%)
PAEL 53.77 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.17%)
PPL 181.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,685 Increased By 77.6 (0.5%)
BR30 47,362 Increased By 972 (2.1%)
KSE100 153,316 Increased By 650.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 46,735 Increased By 234.9 (0.51%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Sep, 2025 10:08am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.53, a gain of Re0.14 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the local unit closed at 281.67.

Internationally, the US dollar mostly held its ground on Friday as bond markets stabilised and traders awaited key US jobs data expected to firm up the case for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The greenback inched up in US hours on Thursday and was poised for a second straight weekly gain on relatively light trading and as investors refrained from big moves ahead of the payrolls figures.

Data on Thursday showing higher-than-expected applications for jobless benefits in the United States served as a prelude to the more critical non-farm payrolls report that will feed into the Fed’s policy decision this month.

Bonds rallied in the US, Europe, and Japan after fiscal concerns spurred a run-up in long-term yields. The yen edged higher as Japan’s chief trade negotiator spelled out details of a solidified trade deal with the US

Concerns about US President Donald Trump’s meddling with the Fed policy and his unpredictable tariffs have compelled investors to be shy of holding dollar assets of late, said Bart Wakabayashi, the Tokyo Branch Manager of State Street.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was little changed at 98.207, set for a 0.4% gain this week.

The greenback dropped 0.2% to 148.22 yen. The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.1656.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted down in early trading on Friday for the third straight day as investors awaited an OPEC+ meeting this weekend that will consider further output hikes.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $66.77 a barrel at 0012 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.29.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kibor interbank Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points in early trade

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil prices ease as investors await OPEC+ output decision

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

Read more stories