BML 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
BOP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.07%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.43%)
DCL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
DGKC 221.40 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.58%)
FCCL 59.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.76%)
FFL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
GCIL 30.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
HUBC 181.50 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (2.12%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 107.19 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.14%)
NBP 170.85 Increased By ▲ 14.34 (9.16%)
PAEL 53.77 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.26%)
POWER 19.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.17%)
PPL 181.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.51%)
PREMA 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
PTC 23.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.66%)
SSGC 40.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,685 Increased By 77.6 (0.5%)
BR30 47,362 Increased By 972 (2.1%)
KSE100 153,316 Increased By 650.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 46,735 Increased By 234.9 (0.51%)
Sep 05, 2025
Markets

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 09:57am

Bullish momentum continued unabated at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, as upbeat economic data across multiple sectors drove the benchmark KSE-100 Index up by over 1,000 points in the opening minutes of trading.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 153,671.22, an increase of 1,005.50 points or 0.66%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, HBL, MCB, MEBL and NBP traded in the green.

On Thursday, PSX extended its bullish momentum, marking a record-setting session as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed at an all-time high of 152,665.72 points, up 463.85 points or 0.3%.

Globally, Asian stocks tracked Wall Street’s rise to a record high and Treasury yields eased to four-month lows on Friday as traders cemented bets for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this month, even with crucial US jobs data looming later in the day.

Markets are all but certain of a quarter-point cut at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day rate-setting meeting on September 17, and price a cumulative 60 basis points of reductions this year.

Expectations of an easier monetary environment have supported global equities, and the S&P 500 rose 0.8% on Thursday to finish at a record high.

The Nasdaq climbed 1% to just shy of its own all-time closing high from August 13.

S&P 500 futures pointed 0.1% higher on Friday, and Nasdaq futures advanced 0.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.8% and Taiwan’s stock benchmark climbed 0.8%. Both those markets are close to recent record highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and mainland Chinese blue chips each added about 0.4%.

Australian stocks gained 0.3%.

This is an intra-day update

