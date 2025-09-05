BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

YoY: FY25 remittances soar 27pc to $38.3bn

Tahir Amin Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s remittance inflows hit a historic high of USD38.3 billion in fiscal year 2025, marking a 27 percent year-on-year surge, but the cost of channeling this money through the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) has skyrocketed even faster - up 70 percent to a staggering Rs 124.14 billion compared to Rs 72.95 billion in 2024, official documents reveal.

Compared to fiscal year 2024’s USD30.3 billion, the country saw a 27 percent year-on-year increase in remittances, largely driven by inflows from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the UK, and the European Union (EU) countries, ranking the country as the world’s fifth-largest remittance recipient and second in South Asia.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) noted that the major reasons for the increase in cost during fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 were: (i) upward revisions in incentives provided under the Transfer to Cash Incentive Scheme (TTCIS) to arrest the declining trend observed in fiscal year 2023 that continued in the early months of fiscal year 2024, (ii) restoration of the Saudi corridor (which accounts for 25 percent of inflows) under TTCIS, (iii) substantial cumulative depreciation (around 60 percent) of PKR vs SAR, ie, the currency of rebate under TTCIS, and (iv) unprecedented increase in remittances after the changes in policy.

July workers’ remittances rise 7.4pc YoY

Considering the rising cost for the national exchequer, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet, on the recommendation of SBP, has recently rationalized the incentives under TTCIS.

Remittance inflows have surged nearly fivefold since fiscal year 2009, when they stood at just USD7.8 billion to USD38.3 billion in fiscal year 2025. Over the past decade alone, flows have registered a 92 percent growth, surpassing the country’s export proceeds as the largest source of foreign exchange.

The central bank stated that since 2009, PRI has been working towards enhancement of home remittances through formal channels in Pakistan. As a result of active engagements with financial institutions (FIs), the number of FIs on PRI network has increased from around 25 in 2009 to more than 50 in 2024. The FIs include conventional banks, Islamic banks, microfinance banks, and Exchange Companies (ECs).

Further, the Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) are also allowed to receive home remittances by working through the banks. The number of international entities has increased from around 45 in 2009 to around 400 at present. In fiscal year 2024 alone, around 33 new international entities joined the home remittance business with the Pakistani FIs under the PRI channel.

A parliamentary panel was recently informed that the reward structure — previously set between 20 to 30 riyals per incremental transaction — has now been revised to a flat rate of 20 riyals across all transaction sizes. The minimum eligible transaction threshold is being raised from USD100 to USD200.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Remittances SBP ECs PRI Pakistan Remittance Initiative FY25 remittances

Comments

200 characters

YoY: FY25 remittances soar 27pc to $38.3bn

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories