BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has informed Petroleum Division that underutilisation of gas offtake by Genco-II (Guddu Combined Cycle Power Plant) is resulting in substantial financial exposure of the company, suggesting sale of gas to third party.

In a letter to Director General (Gas) Petroleum Division, Managing Director PPL referred to the Company’s previous correspondence of July 22, 2025 on the issue of “low gas offtakes by Genco-II/ re-allocation of surplus gas from Kandhkot Gas Field (KGF)” which had drawn attention of Petroleum Division to the continued low gas offtakes by GENCO-II from the Kandhkot Gas Field, an issue which had repeatedly been raised in earlier correspondence.

According to managing director PPL, for the period July 01 to August 31, 2025, average gas offtake by Genco–II from Kandhkot Gas Field remained at 115.9 MMScfd significantly below the Annual Contractual Quantity (ACO) of 130 MMScfd. Moreover, since 20th August 2025 offtakes further reduced to 100 MMScfd.

Kandhkot to third-party buyers: PPL seeks PD’s approval to redirect unutilised gas

According to PPL, this sustained underutilization of available gas has resulted in considerable financial exposure for PPL and has adversely affected reservoir management, field operations, and the deliverability of the field, while also disrupting optimal production planning.

In view of the current situation, PPL requested Director General (Gas) Petroleum Division to advise a suitable time for a meeting to discuss the proposal for reallocation of the surplus gas from Kandhkot Gas Field to third-party buyers on an “as and when available” basis.

Previously, PPL had requested the support of the Directorate General (Gas) to sell 50 MMScfd of surplus gas from its Kandhkot Gas Field (KGF) to a third party as GENCO-II (747 MW Guddu Thermal Power Plant) had failed to honour gas offtake. Additionally, PPL noted that the company missed its annual production targets for KGF while production from the adjacent Chachar Gas Field was completely halted since March 15, 2025.

In light of this, PPL urged the DG (Gas) to advise GENCO-II to honour its gas offtake commitments. More importantly, PPL requested approval to reallocate approximately 50 MMScfd of surplus gas from KGF to a third party to mitigate ongoing losses.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PETROLEUM DIVISION gas supply gas sector Genco II Kandhkot Gas Field

Comments

200 characters

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

PM Shehbaz assures to remove all hiccups as Pakistan, China business firms sign $4.2bn pacts

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories