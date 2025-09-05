BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
Flood-hit areas: Ministry issues advisories against disease outbreaks

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 05 Sep, 2025 05:53am

ISLAMABD: Following the recent floods, the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulation on Thursday urged masses to strictly observe safety protocols, cautioning that the disaster has created conditions favourable for the swift spread of food and waterborne diseases.

The ministry, through National Institutes of Health (NIH), issued a series of crucial public health advisories to tackle the increased risk of disease outbreaks.

Widespread contamination of water sources and the proliferation of disease-carrying vectors pose a serious threat to public safety.

It said that floodwater has contaminated supplies, raising the risk of a surge in diseases like cholera, typhoid, and other diarrheal diseases. The ministry has urged all citizens to follow established safety protocols.

Additionally, the vast areas of stagnant water left by the floods have created ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, significantly increasing the potential for vector-borne diseases.

Of particular concern are dengue fever and Chikungunya, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, and Malaria, transmitted by anopheles mosquitoes.

These advisories provide critical guidance to help communities and individuals protect themselves and prevent the spread of serious diseases.

The following advisories developed are for immediate guidance and necessary action: (i) Advisory for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, (ii) Advisory for the prevention and control of food & water-borne diseases, (iii) Advisory for the prevention and control of vaccine-preventable diseases, (iv) Advisory for the prevention and control of conjunctivitis.

The ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as the flood recovery effort progresses. The above all advisories are also available at Ministry of NHSRC and NIH websites.

