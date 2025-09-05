BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Flood-hit communities: Int’l donors, govt urged to provide sustained support

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:21am

ISLAMABAD: Experts Thursday called on international donors and the government to provide sustained support to protect the vulnerable communities that have suffered from recent floods.

They have also called for a joint and coordinated response to protect vulnerable communities as waters spread across Punjab and head toward Sindh.

A consortium of local organisations has launched a joint humanitarian response strategy to address the 2025 floods, urging unity in relief and recovery efforts.

A coalition of Pakistani humanitarian organisations has unveiled a joint strategy to tackle crisis followed by devastating floods. The initiative, launched virtually under the theme “Local Capacity, Collective Action: Humanitarian Programme Strategy for Floods 2025,” brings together the Indus Consortium, Laar Humanitarian and Development Programme (LHDP), HELP Foundation, and Doaba Foundation.

Liaqat Ali, Chairman of Indus Consortium, has stressed the urgency of collective action in the face of severe flood emergencies. Pakistan is grappling with widespread destruction, with millions of people at risk of losing homes, crops, and livelihoods. The strategy, Ali said, is designed to provide both immediate relief and a roadmap for recovery while ensuring transparency and accountability.

The Humanitarian Programme Strategy Version 1.0 outlines objectives and advocacy priorities that will evolve as the disaster unfolds. It sets three primary goals: articulating a collective vision and planned outreach, fostering collaboration with humanitarian stakeholders, and inviting feedback to strengthen the strategy as conditions change. “Our strength lies in local capacity and collective action,” Ali noted. “Only by standing together can we match the scale of the unfolding crisis.”

During the session, Indus Consortium CEO Hussain Jarwar gave a detailed presentation on the past humanitarian contributions of the participating organisations, particularly in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) initiatives.

He also provided updates on the current situation, emphasising that local civil society groups should be recognised as implementation partners rather than treated merely as grantees in international aid programmes.

Jarwar highlighted the ongoing support being delivered to flood-hit communities through the resources and networks of the consortium.

Javed Iqbal, representing the Doaba Foundation, offered an eyewitness account of the worsening conditions in central Punjab, where floods have displaced communities and destroyed crops.

He warned that looming food security challenges could intensify as waters continue to damage farmland and disrupt supply chains.

Participants in the event echoed these concerns, stressing the urgent need for both relief supplies and long-term strategies to restore livelihoods.

The Indus Consortium and its partners emphasised that the strategy would continue to evolve in line with ground realities, with Version 2.0 expected to incorporate lessons from the early phases of relief distribution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

flood Floods in Pakistan international donors Flood hit communities

Comments

200 characters

Flood-hit communities: Int’l donors, govt urged to provide sustained support

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories