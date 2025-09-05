BML 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.07%)
BOP 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (5.7%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.36%)
CPHL 95.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.44%)
DCL 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.59%)
DGKC 215.83 Increased By ▲ 5.92 (2.82%)
FCCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.47%)
FFL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 30.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (4%)
HUBC 177.74 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.71%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.52%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 21.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 105.98 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.1%)
NBP 156.51 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.82%)
PAEL 52.61 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 20.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.11%)
POWER 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.18%)
PPL 180.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PREMA 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PRL 33.07 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.55%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SNGP 119.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.5%)
SSGC 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TREET 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.96%)
TRG 59.56 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.99%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,610 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
BR30 46,427 Increased By 573.3 (1.25%)
KSE100 152,666 Increased By 463.9 (0.3%)
KSE30 46,500 Increased By 145.7 (0.31%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-05

Wheat flour, bread: CM directs authorities to maintain prices

Recorder Report Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 07:39am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting to take strict measures to maintain prices of wheat, flour and bread in the province.

She directed the authorities concerned to ban use of wheat in feed mills, for which section 144 should be imposed. On her directions, special powers have been given to SDOs of PERA to check wheat hoarding, besides taking strictest legal action to stop it.

She directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against those who increase prices of flour and bread under the guise of floods.

The chief minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that Price Control Magistrates have been immediately mobilized to stop wheat hoarding. She said that the price of bread should not increase by more than Rs 14, and the price of a 20-kg flour bag should not increase by more than Rs 1810.

She vowed not to allow prices of flour and bread to increase due to floods, and said, “Wheat hoarding is tantamount to hostility towards people.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Wheat wheat flour Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz bread prices

Comments

200 characters

Wheat flour, bread: CM directs authorities to maintain prices

SBP tells banks: Equip 25pc branch network with CDMs by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

White oil pipeline project: Govt won’t extend USD-based RoR

Bids exceed Rs2bn target: KE wraps up short-term Sukuk IPO

Massive deluge in Sindh feared

PPL urges PD to approve gas sale to third party

Rs50,000 court fee per reference: Taxpayers likely to get big relief

PFMA warns of more hike in wheat & flour prices

Pakistan, Thailand to boost trade ties under FTA

Read more stories