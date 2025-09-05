Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (September 04, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.33
Open Offer Rs 283.20
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 4
|
281.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 4
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 4
|
148.21
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 4
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 4
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 4
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 3
|
6,448.26
|
Nasdaq / Sep 3
|
21,497.73
|
Dow Jones / Sep 3
|
45,271.23
|
India Sensex / Sep 4
|
80,939.03
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 4
|
42,554.96
|
Hang Seng / Sep 4
|
25,070.49
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 4
|
9,178.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 4
|
23,680.28
|
France CAC40 / Sep 4
|
7,694.68
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 3
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 3
|
322,959
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 4
|
63.48
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 4
|
3,527.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 4
|
66.44
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 5
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 5
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Aruj Industries / Sep 4
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
10.38
▲ 1 (10.66%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
12.84
▲ 1.17 (10.03%)
|
Rupali polyester / Sep 4
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
39.34
▲ 3.58 (10.01%)
|
Service Textile / Sep 4
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
25.49
▲ 2.32 (10.01%)
|
Faran Sugar / Sep 4
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
55.86
▲ 5.08 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 4
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
66.74
▲ 6.07 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 4
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
797.70
▲ 72.52 (10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 4
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
17.82
▲ 1.62 (10%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 4
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
148.50
▲ 13.5 (10%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Sep 4
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
17.42
▲ 1.58 (9.97%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Bank of Khyber / Sep 4
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
25.05
▼ -2.83 (-10.15%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 4
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
10.40
▼ -1.16 (-10.03%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 4
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
45.32
▼ -5.04 (-10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 4
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
51.08
▼ -5.02 (-8.95%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Sep 4
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
19.42
▼ -1.8 (-8.48%)
|
St.Chart.Bank / Sep 4
Standard Chartered Bank (Pak) Ltd(SCBPL)
|
72.96
▼ -6.04 (-7.65%)
|
Siemens Pak. / Sep 4
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering(SIEM)
|
1,553
▼ -122 (-7.28%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Sep 4
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
6.68
▼ -0.47 (-6.57%)
|
Ruby Textile / Sep 4
Ruby Textile Mills Limited(RUBY)
|
13.11
▼ -0.89 (-6.36%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Sep 4
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
8.50
▼ -0.51 (-5.66%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
99,494,831
▲ 0.99
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
45,314,206
▲ 0.08
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Sep 4
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
38,556,661
▲ 0.53
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 4
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
38,262,113
▲ 0.01
|
Power Cement / Sep 4
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
33,833,730
▲ 1.41
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
31,712,921
▲ 1.44
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 4
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
24,486,946
▲ 0.29
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
23,707,650
▲ 0.17
|
Amtex Ltd / Sep 4
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
23,203,005
▲ 0.38
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 4
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
21,732,106
▲ 1.73
