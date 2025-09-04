PM Shehbaz Sharif meets with Premier Li Qiang of China

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 4
|
281.73
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 4
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 4
|
148.21
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 4
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 4
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 4
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 3
|
6,448.26
|
Nasdaq / Sep 3
|
21,497.73
|
Dow Jones / Sep 3
|
45,271.23
|
India Sensex / Sep 4
|
80,939.03
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 4
|
42,554.96
|
Hang Seng / Sep 4
|
25,070.49
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 4
|
9,178.73
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 4
|
23,680.28
|
France CAC40 / Sep 4
|
7,694.68
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 3
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 3
|
322,959
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 4
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 4
|
63.48
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 4
|
3,527.98
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 4
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 4
|
66.44
|Stock
|Price
|
Aruj Industries / Sep 4
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
10.38
▲ 1 (10.66%)
|
786 Invest Ltd / Sep 4
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
12.84
▲ 1.17 (10.03%)
|
Service Textile / Sep 4
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
25.49
▲ 2.32 (10.01%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Sep 4
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
55.06
▲ 5.01 (10.01%)
|
Faran Sugar / Sep 4
Faran Sugar Mills Limited(FRSM)
|
55.86
▲ 5.08 (10%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 4
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
66.74
▲ 6.07 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 4
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
797.70
▲ 72.52 (10%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 4
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
17.82
▲ 1.62 (10%)
|
Sakrand Sugar / Sep 4
Sakrand Sugar Mills Limited(SKRS)
|
17.42
▲ 1.58 (9.97%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 4
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
52.78
▲ 4.64 (9.64%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 4
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
10.40
▼ -1.16 (-10.03%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 4
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
45.32
▼ -5.04 (-10.01%)
|
Int. Knit. / Sep 4
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
42.05
▼ -4.67 (-10%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Sep 4
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
148.75
▼ -16.53 (-10%)
|
Siemens Pak. / Sep 4
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering(SIEM)
|
1,516
▼ -159 (-9.49%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Sep 4
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
22.10
▼ -2.28 (-9.35%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Sep 4
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
55.56
▼ -5.47 (-8.96%)
|
Bank of Khyber / Sep 4
The Bank of Khyber(BOK)
|
25.45
▼ -2.43 (-8.72%)
|
Suhail Jute / Sep 4
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
111.52
▼ -9.99 (-8.22%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Sep 4
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
124.95
▼ -10.05 (-7.44%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
80,465,308
▲ 0.93
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
39,588,675
▲ 0.12
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 4
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
35,203,774
▲ 0.06
|
Power Cement / Sep 4
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
29,606,056
▲ 1.45
|
Pak Refinery / Sep 4
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
25,932,292
▲ 1.64
|
Amtex Ltd / Sep 4
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
21,227,003
▲ 0.39
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 4
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
19,013,364
▲ 0.47
|
TRG Pak Ltd / Sep 4
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
18,544,587
▲ 2.38
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 4
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
18,215,394
▲ 0.39
|
Cnergyico PK / Sep 4
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,239,087
▲ 0.15
Comments