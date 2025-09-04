BML 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

  • Premier to also meet Chinese minister for information technology, industry
BR Web Desk Published 04 Sep, 2025 11:59am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs China website/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs China website/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang today to discuss the bilateral cooperation and exchange views on the matters of regional and international importance.

The prime minister, who is in China on a six-day visit, mainly to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and China’s ‘Victory Day’ parade, will also hold a meeting with Chinese Minister for Information Technology and Industry Li Lecheng.

This will follow the holding of second edition of the Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference to be held here and presided by PM Shehbaz, the PM Office said.

The conference will review the outcomes of the first edition, chaired by Shehbaz in Shenzhen in June 2024, and outline future plans, the PMO added.

Shehbaz, Putin vow to explore new avenues of cooperation

On his China visit, Shehbaz is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Information Minister Atta Tarar.

PM Shehbaz held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Tuesday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

During the meeting, the PM expressed gratitude to President Putin for inviting him to visit Russia and highlighting Islamabad’s desire to take relations with Moscow to new heights.

“Because of your personal interest, we are going in the right direction,” the PM told the Russian leader, noting that Pakistan and Russia are determined to take bilateral relations to new heights.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Chinese Premier Li Qiang Pak China cooperation Chinese Premier Li

