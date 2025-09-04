BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
Oil falls as OPEC+ to consider another output hike

Reuters Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 02:15pm
LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, extending the more than 2% decline of the previous session, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of OPEC+ where producers are expected to consider another increase in output targets.

Brent crude fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $67.17 a barrel by 0824 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude shed 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $63.53 a barrel.

Eight members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - known together as OPEC+ - will consider further increases to production in October at a meeting on Sunday, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters, as the group seeks to regain market share.

A potential OPEC+ production hike would send a strong signal that regaining their market share takes priority over price support, said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

OPEC+ had already agreed to raise output targets by about 2.2 million barrels per day from April to September, in addition to a 300,000 bpd quota increase for the United Arab Emirates.

Over the past few months, despite the accelerating production increases, Middle Eastern oil prices have remained the strongest regional prices globally.

This has bolstered the confidence of Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to boost output, according to a Haitong Securities’ report.

Weighing further on prices were some shaky US macroeconomic data that showed job openings fell to a 10-month low in July, consistent with easing labor market conditions and supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month.

Markets are also awaiting government data on US crude stockpiles due on Thursday, a day later than usual because of a US holiday on Monday, to gauge the strength of demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

US crude stocks rose by 622,000 barrels in the week ended August 29, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Wednesday.

