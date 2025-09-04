PSX extends record-breaking run

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange extended its record-breaking run on Wednesday, supported by strong sectoral performance and improving economic sentiment.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged 1,226.39 points or 0.81 percent to settle at 152,201.88, compared with the previous day’s close of 150,975.48. During the session, it touched an intraday high of 152,805.30 points and a low of 151,320.50 points.

The BRIndex100 closed at 15,548.17, up 167.74 points or 1.09 percent, with a total volume of 880.14 million shares. The BRIndex30 ended at 45,853.72, gaining 1,152.83 points or 2.58 percent, on a turnover of 458.28 million shares.

Topline Securities, in its post-session commentary, said the bulls marched firmly in Wednesday’s trading, with investor sentiment upbeat and sectoral performance strong.

It further noted that cement remained in the spotlight, fuelled by higher off-take, while the fertilizer sector also attracted heavy participation, supported by aggressive discounting and potential dealer pre-buying ahead of an anticipated partial rollback in September.

Market activity remained strong, with ready market turnover recorded at 1.04 billion shares against 1.08 billion shares a day earlier. The traded value improved to Rs 51.30 billion from Rs 44.42 billion, while market capitalization rose to Rs 17.96 trillion from Rs 17.85 trillion previously.

Out of 477 companies that came under trading, 242 closed higher, 204 declined and 31 remained unchanged.

Pace (Pakistan) Ltd led the volumes with 89.28 million shares at Rs 6.95, followed by Fauji Foods Ltd with 73.36 million shares at Rs 18.15, while Bank of Punjab recorded 51.57 million shares at Rs 17.37.

Among the major gainers, Hoechst Pakistan rose by Rs 210.03 to close at Rs 3,999.38, while PIA Holding Company Limited-B gained Rs 158.30 to finish at Rs 26,815.80. On the losing side, Unilever Pakistan Foods declined by Rs 281.29 to Rs 32,703.51, while Rafhan Maize fell Rs 68.89 to Rs 9,605.11.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,575.68, rising 144.6 points or 0.59 percent, with a turnover of 8.21 million shares. The BR Cement Index closed at 12,666.90, up 111.41 points or 0.89 percent, on 50.18 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 44,859.90, down 9.18 points or 0.02 percent, with 88.08 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 23,817.10, gaining 1,313.37 points or 5.84 percent, on a turnover of 61.38 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 13,117.41, higher by 149.33 points or 1.15 percent, with 53.19 million shares changing hands. The BR Tech and Communication Index closed at 3,349.84, up 33.86 points or 1.02 percent, with a total volume of 112.35 million shares.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed at a record high after the SBP chief projected GDP growth of 3.25 to 4.25 percent for FY26 and amid speculation over trade ties under CPEC 2.0 and the Pak-China FTA.

He added that a 22 percent increase in cement dispatches and a seven-percent rise in oil sales for August 2025, along with government deliberations to resolve the power sector’s circular debt, acted as catalysts for the bullish close at PSX.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025