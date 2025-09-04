Hospitals in Pakistan: PM for replicating China’s quality standards

BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to establish simple, robust and sustainable infrastructure at Islamabad’s under-construction hospitals, including Jinnah Medical Complex, to deliver high-quality medical facilities, modelled on China’s standards.

The prime minister, during his visit to Beijing’s Anzhen Hospital, instructed to prioritise the high-quality facilities at Pakistan’s under-construction hospitals, on the pattern of the Chinese system.

During the tour of the hospital, he reviewed the facilities being provided at Anzhen Hospital, and appreciated the effective system, modern technology and efficient services being provided there.

The prime minister was briefed about the available health facilities, robotic systems for better administration and other hi-tech facilities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal ministers Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.