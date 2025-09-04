BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Copper hits five-month high on US rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

LONDON: Copper prices were steady on Wednesday after hitting their five-month high as mounting expectations of a US interest rate cut later in the month and a weaker dollar provided support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was unchanged at USD9,981.50 by 1024 GMT.

The metal hit USD10,038, its highest since March 26, at the open of the electronic market trading, which the LME delayed by 90 minutes due to a technical issue during the market pre-open.

“This was swiftly resolved, and all systems are now operating smoothly,” the LME said in an emailed comment. In the US, jobs data due on Friday is expected to confirm a weakening labour market, strengthening the case for rate cuts, said ING commodities strategist Ewa Manthey. Lower interest rates improve prospects for growth-dependent metals.

However, concerns about the economic growth due to broad US import tariffs persist and weigh on sentiment for the industrial metals, she said.

The dollar index was last down 0.1 percent, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. Meanwhile, in top metals consumer China, services activity expanded at the quickest pace in 15 months in August, buoyed by firmer domestic demand and a rebound in foreign orders, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

However, Chinese stocks largely ignored it, posting their biggest drop in a week, led by a retreat in the defence sector as investors booked profits following a major military parade.

Among other LME metals, zinc rose 0.5percent to USD2,879 a ton after hitting USD2,900, the highest level since March 28.

Zinc is buoyed by lower inventories in the LME-registered warehouses and strong technical momentum, although fundamental support is still lacking, said Neil Welsh, head of metals at Britannia Global Markets. LME aluminium was steady at USD2,618.50, lead gained 0.4 percent to USD2,000.50, tin added 0.1percent to USD34,655, while nickel climbed 0.4percent to USD15,290.

