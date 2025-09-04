KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 53.390 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 62,448.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 30.692 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 10.249 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.356 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.318 billion),Silver (PKR 2.897 billion), Crude oil (PKR 1.417 billion), SP500 (PKR 495.741 million), DJ (PKR 293.178 million), Natural Gas (PKR 229.139 million),Copper (PKR 228.649 million), Japan Equity (PKR 47.670 million), Brent (PKR 29.488 million) and Aluminum (PKR 0.707 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 30 lots amounting to PKR 69.523million were traded.

