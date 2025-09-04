BML 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.53%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2025 02:55am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 03, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        02-Sep-25      29-Aug-25      28-Aug-25      27-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                       9.7621        9.75829         9.7767        9.76381
Euro                              1.17255        1.17399        1.17298        1.17635
Japanese yen                      201.227        200.985        201.738        201.179
U.K. pound                         1.0209        1.01663        1.01281        1.01586
U.S. dollar                       1.36555        1.36864        1.36957        1.36374
Algerian dinar                    177.327        177.522        177.881        177.336
Australian dollar                 2.08864        2.09336         2.1038        2.10226
Botswana pula                     18.2317        18.3219        18.3098        18.2318
Brazilian real                    7.46603          7.426        7.41059        7.42176
Brunei dollar                     1.75542        1.75665        1.76045         1.7554
Canadian dollar                   1.88296        1.88079        1.88398        1.88482
Chilean peso                     1,322.33       1,324.14       1,326.62       1,316.02
Czech koruna                      28.7216        28.6963        28.8062         28.873
Danish krone                      8.75097        8.76286        8.75611         8.7811
Indian rupee                      120.205        120.237        120.051
Israeli New Shekel                4.62376        4.56032        4.55384        4.56306
Korean won                       1,901.39       1,900.50       1,911.51       1,897.23
Kuwaiti dinar                    0.416835                      0.418198       0.416554
Malaysian ringgit                 5.77764        5.77294        5.78985        5.76518
Mauritian rupee                   62.9866        63.0426                       62.9358
Mexican peso                      25.5457         25.517        25.5455        25.4899
New Zealand dollar                2.31685        2.32347        2.33855        2.32918
Norwegian krone                   13.6883        13.7903        13.7802        13.8644
Omani rial                       0.525056       0.526244       0.526601       0.524356
Peruvian sol                      4.82859        4.83131        4.84555        4.84264
Philippine peso                   78.1995        78.1287        78.2136         77.523
Polish zloty                      5.00148        5.00363        5.02058        5.01759
Qatari riyal                       4.9706                       4.98524        4.96401
Saudi Arabian riyal               5.12083                        5.1359        5.11402
Singapore dollar                  1.75542        1.75665        1.76045         1.7554
Swedish krona                     12.9016        12.9785         12.989        13.0763
Swiss franc                       1.09859         1.0982        1.09511        1.10067
Thai baht                         44.1182        44.2495        44.3687        44.3243
Trinidadian dollar                9.20149        9.19895        9.24419        9.22475
U.A.E. dirham                     5.01499                       5.02975        5.00831
Uruguayan peso                    54.6986        54.7387        54.7663        54.5563
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

