WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 03, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 02-Sep-25 29-Aug-25 28-Aug-25 27-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 9.7621 9.75829 9.7767 9.76381 Euro 1.17255 1.17399 1.17298 1.17635 Japanese yen 201.227 200.985 201.738 201.179 U.K. pound 1.0209 1.01663 1.01281 1.01586 U.S. dollar 1.36555 1.36864 1.36957 1.36374 Algerian dinar 177.327 177.522 177.881 177.336 Australian dollar 2.08864 2.09336 2.1038 2.10226 Botswana pula 18.2317 18.3219 18.3098 18.2318 Brazilian real 7.46603 7.426 7.41059 7.42176 Brunei dollar 1.75542 1.75665 1.76045 1.7554 Canadian dollar 1.88296 1.88079 1.88398 1.88482 Chilean peso 1,322.33 1,324.14 1,326.62 1,316.02 Czech koruna 28.7216 28.6963 28.8062 28.873 Danish krone 8.75097 8.76286 8.75611 8.7811 Indian rupee 120.205 120.237 120.051 Israeli New Shekel 4.62376 4.56032 4.55384 4.56306 Korean won 1,901.39 1,900.50 1,911.51 1,897.23 Kuwaiti dinar 0.416835 0.418198 0.416554 Malaysian ringgit 5.77764 5.77294 5.78985 5.76518 Mauritian rupee 62.9866 63.0426 62.9358 Mexican peso 25.5457 25.517 25.5455 25.4899 New Zealand dollar 2.31685 2.32347 2.33855 2.32918 Norwegian krone 13.6883 13.7903 13.7802 13.8644 Omani rial 0.525056 0.526244 0.526601 0.524356 Peruvian sol 4.82859 4.83131 4.84555 4.84264 Philippine peso 78.1995 78.1287 78.2136 77.523 Polish zloty 5.00148 5.00363 5.02058 5.01759 Qatari riyal 4.9706 4.98524 4.96401 Saudi Arabian riyal 5.12083 5.1359 5.11402 Singapore dollar 1.75542 1.75665 1.76045 1.7554 Swedish krona 12.9016 12.9785 12.989 13.0763 Swiss franc 1.09859 1.0982 1.09511 1.10067 Thai baht 44.1182 44.2495 44.3687 44.3243 Trinidadian dollar 9.20149 9.19895 9.24419 9.22475 U.A.E. dirham 5.01499 5.02975 5.00831 Uruguayan peso 54.6986 54.7387 54.7663 54.5563 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025