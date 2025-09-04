Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 03, 2025) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.45
Open Offer Rs 283.30
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 3
|
281.90
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 3
|
281.71
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 3
|
148.11
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 3
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 3
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 3
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 3
|
6,448.26
|
India Sensex / Sep 3
|
80,567.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 3
|
41,938.89
|
Nasdaq / Sep 3
|
21,497.73
|
Hang Seng / Sep 3
|
25,343.43
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 3
|
9,177.99
|
Dow Jones / Sep 3
|
45,271.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 3
|
23,594.80
|
France CAC40 / Sep 3
|
7,719.71
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 3
|
63.97
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 3
|
16,080
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 3
|
322,959
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 3
|
3,635.50
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 3
|
66.21
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 4
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 4
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Sitara Peroxide / Sep 3
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
20.10
▲ 1.83 (10.02%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 3
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
27.03
▲ 2.46 (10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 3
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
31.77
▲ 2.89 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Sep 3
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
107.98
▲ 9.82 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 3
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
725.18
▲ 65.93 (10%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 3
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
31.67
▲ 2.88 (10%)
|
Rupali polyester / Sep 3
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
35.76
▲ 3.25 (10%)
|
Goodluck Ind. / Sep 3
Good Luck Industries Ltd.(GIL)
|
1,754.02
▲ 159.46 (10%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 3
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
62.62
▲ 5.69 (9.99%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 3
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
11.56
▲ 1.05 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 3
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
50.36
▼ -5.6 (-10.01%)
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 3
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
42.78
▼ -4.34 (-9.21%)
|
Service Textile / Sep 3
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
23.17
▼ -2.23 (-8.78%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 3
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
56.10
▼ -5.21 (-8.5%)
|
Ghandhara Tyre / Sep 3
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited(GTYR)
|
42.48
▼ -3.62 (-7.85%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Sep 3
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
21.22
▼ -1.79 (-7.78%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Sep 3
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
12.41
▼ -1.04 (-7.73%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Sep 3
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
14.90
▼ -1.07 (-6.7%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 3
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
48.14
▼ -3.29 (-6.4%)
|
Pak Leather / Sep 3
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
33.50
▼ -2.02 (-5.69%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 3
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
89,287,134
▲ 0.03
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 3
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
73,360,809
▲ 1.11
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 3
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
51,572,354
▼ -0.21
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 3
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
38,209,595
▲ 13.25
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 3
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
36,972,842
▲ 0.7
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
25,315,161
▲ 0
|
Invest Bank / Sep 3
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
24,967,291
▲ 0.29
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 3
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
23,811,392
▲ 0.21
|
Hum Network / Sep 3
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
22,141,813
▲ 0.64
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 3
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
21,361,917
▼ -0.62
