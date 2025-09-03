Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, gains Rs6,000

Gold price per tola hit another all-time high on Wednesday in the local as well as international market.

In the local market gold price per tola hit Rs376,700 after it gained Rs6,000, as per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, 10-gram gold was also sold at record high of Rs322,959 after it accumulated Rs5,144.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs370,700.

Meanwhile, international rate of gold also set a record high after it reached $3,540 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $60 as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs4,315, after an increase of Rs12.