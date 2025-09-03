BML 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
BOP 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
CPHL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
DCL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.38%)
DGKC 210.00 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.02%)
FCCL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.27%)
FFL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (7.1%)
GCIL 29.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.63%)
HUBC 176.20 Increased By ▲ 12.97 (7.95%)
KEL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
MLCF 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
NBP 154.90 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
PAEL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.47%)
PIBTL 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.13%)
POWER 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
PPL 181.26 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.51%)
PREMA 41.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 31.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
PTC 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.85%)
SNGP 118.88 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.05%)
SSGC 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
TREET 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
TRG 57.70 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.11%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,543 Increased By 155.6 (1.01%)
BR30 45,807 Increased By 1106.3 (2.47%)
KSE100 152,250 Increased By 1274.6 (0.84%)
KSE30 46,368 Increased By 399.2 (0.87%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, gains Rs6,000

BR Web Desk Published 03 Sep, 2025 02:53pm

Gold price per tola hit another all-time high on Wednesday in the local as well as international market.

In the local market gold price per tola hit Rs376,700 after it gained Rs6,000, as per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Similarly, 10-gram gold was also sold at record high of Rs322,959 after it accumulated Rs5,144.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola remained stable at Rs370,700.

Meanwhile, international rate of gold also set a record high after it reached $3,540 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $60 as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola clocked in at Rs4,315, after an increase of Rs12.

Pakistan Gold Rates gold rates gold rate gold rates in Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold sets new all-time high in Pakistan, gains Rs6,000

Rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Gunmen kill six in KP’s Kurram

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Pakistan’s largest IPP’s profit falls 31% amid lower revenue

Pakistan cotton arrivals improve, but flood risks loom

Oil dips but holds near one-month high on US sanctions

China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Read more stories