China hosts largest military parade in Beijing with world leaders attending

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 3
|
281.72
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 3
|
281.47
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 3
|
148.63
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 3
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 3
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 3
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Sep 2
|
6,415.54
|
Nasdaq / Sep 2
|
21,279.63
|
Dow Jones / Sep 2
|
45,295.81
|
India Sensex / Sep 3
|
80,151.12
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 3
|
41,889.93
|
Hang Seng / Sep 3
|
25,322.05
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 3
|
9,112.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 3
|
23,594.31
|
France CAC40 / Sep 3
|
7,696.05
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 2
|
16,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 2
|
317,815
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 3
|
264.61
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 3
|
65.44
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 3
|
3,533.75
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 3
|
269.99
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 3
|
65.92
|Stock
|Price
|
Sitara Peroxide / Sep 3
Sitara Peroxide Limited(SPL)
|
20.10
▲ 1.83 (10.02%)
|
Grays Leasing / Sep 3
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
27.03
▲ 2.46 (10.01%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 3
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
31.77
▲ 2.89 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Sep 3
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
107.98
▲ 9.82 (10%)
|
Sitara Chemical / Sep 3
Sitara Chemical Industries Limited(SITC)
|
725.18
▲ 65.93 (10%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 3
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
31.67
▲ 2.88 (10%)
|
Ittehad Chem. / Sep 3
Ittehad Chemicals Limted(ICL)
|
101.34
▲ 9.21 (10%)
|
Rupali polyester / Sep 3
Rupali Polyester Limited(RUPL)
|
35.76
▲ 3.25 (10%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Sep 3
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
158.40
▲ 14.4 (10%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 3
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
62.62
▲ 5.69 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 3
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
50.36
▼ -5.6 (-10.01%)
|
Mandviwala / Sep 3
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
54.42
▼ -6.05 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Sep 3
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
59.95
▼ -6.65 (-9.98%)
|
Trust Mod. / Sep 3
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
42.52
▼ -4.6 (-9.76%)
|
Ansari Sug. / Sep 3
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited(ANSM)
|
21.01
▼ -2 (-8.69%)
|
Service Textile / Sep 3
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
23.20
▼ -2.2 (-8.66%)
|
Ghandhara Tyre / Sep 3
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Company Limited(GTYR)
|
42.22
▼ -3.88 (-8.42%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Sep 3
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
206
▼ -18.9 (-8.4%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Sep 3
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
9.60
▼ -0.79 (-7.6%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Sep 3
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
57
▼ -4.03 (-6.6%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 3
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
84,440,353
▲ 0.01
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Sep 3
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
49,353,381
▲ 1.14
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 3
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
47,219,108
▼ -0.23
|
Hub Power Co. / Sep 3
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
36,951,116
▲ 12.28
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 3
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
35,348,362
▲ 0.65
|
WorldCall Telecom / Sep 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
24,185,773
▲ 0
|
Invest Bank / Sep 3
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
23,506,783
▲ 0.37
|
Hum Network / Sep 3
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
21,314,421
▲ 0.61
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 3
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
19,556,751
▲ 0.22
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Sep 3
Citi Pharma Limited(CPHL)
|
19,234,057
▲ 2.75
Comments