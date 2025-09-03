BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.93%)
DCL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GCIL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
HUBC 170.48 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (4.44%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.19%)
NBP 154.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
PAEL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PPL 182.56 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.24%)
PREMA 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 119.01 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.16%)
SSGC 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.99%)
TREET 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
TRG 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,546 Increased By 159.2 (1.03%)
BR30 45,616 Increased By 915.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 152,293 Increased By 1317.3 (0.87%)
KSE30 46,391 Increased By 422 (0.92%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2025 10:13am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its positive momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during Wednesday’s opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

At 10am, the rupee was hovering at 281.47, a gain of Re0.25 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the local unit closed at 281.72.

Internationally, the Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian peers and soft risk sentiment. Market participants note that the near-term depreciating bias has moderated to some extent.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the Indian rupee will open in the 88.04 to 88.08 range versus the US dollar, compared with 88.1550 in the previous session.

Traders said the brief climb past 87.95, a key resistance level, signalled that near-term pressure on the currency had tempered.

That optimism stemmed from India’s commerce minister saying he expects a US-India trade pact to be finalised by November despite recent setbacks, the trader pointed out.

The remarks coincided with US President Donald Trump’s comments that India had offered to cut its tariffs “to nothing.”

The dollar index rallied 0.66% on Tuesday and inched higher in Asia on Wednesday. Asian currencies weakened against the dollar.

The dollar’s strength came amid a drop in US and European equities and as long-dated European bond yields hit multi-year highs, with investors increasingly concerned about the fiscal situation.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were steady in Asian trading on Wednesday, holding on to sanctions-driven gains from the previous session as the market looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting over the weekend.

Brent crude ticked down 1 cent, or 0.01%, to $69.13 a barrel by 0032 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4 cents or 0.06% to $65.63 a barrel.

Oil had settled up more than 1% in the previous trading session after the US imposed new sanctions on a network of shipping companies and vessels led by an Iraqi-Kittitian businessman for smuggling Iranian oil disguised as Iraqi oil.

This is an intra-day update

