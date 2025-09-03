BML 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
BOP 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.93%)
DCL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
DGKC 208.35 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.22%)
FCCL 58.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.55%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
GCIL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
HUBC 170.48 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (4.44%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.27%)
MLCF 105.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.19%)
NBP 154.55 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.82%)
PAEL 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PIBTL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
PPL 182.56 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.24%)
PREMA 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.17%)
PRL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
PTC 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
SNGP 119.01 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (3.16%)
SSGC 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TPLP 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.99%)
TREET 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
TRG 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 15,546 Increased By 159.2 (1.03%)
BR30 45,616 Increased By 915.3 (2.05%)
KSE100 152,293 Increased By 1317.3 (0.87%)
KSE30 46,391 Increased By 422 (0.92%)
Sep 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

BR Web Desk Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 11:25am

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), breaking new ground on the back of encouraging economic data and sustained investor confidence, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,300 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 11:20am, the benchmark index was hovering at 152,322.36, an increase of 1,346.88 points or 0.89%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC and WAFI traded in the green.

“The rally is driven by improving macro stability and robust corporate earnings,” Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

“Cyclical sectors are at the forefront, with cement stocks drawing interest on stronger dispatches and profitability. Banks have supported the index with resilient earnings despite lower interest rates, while auto stocks are also in the limelight on the back of improved sales,” he shared.

On Tuesday, the PSX carried its historic rally forward with the benchmark index settling at 150,975.48 points, marking a strong gain of 1,004 points or 0.67%.

Internationally, a global slide in long-dated bonds extended into Asia on Wednesday, while gold climbed to a new peak as concerns mounted over government debt and economic growth.

The 30-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield hit an unprecedented 3.255%, following a run-up in similarly dated gilts and Treasuries overnight. Japan’s Nikkei gauge of shares opened lower, following declines on Wall Street after data showed a continued contraction in US manufacturing.

Attention turns to services data in Europe for indications of how countries are weathering the unpredictable tariff regime from US President Donald Trump and to key US labour data on Friday for signals on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Trump on Tuesday said his administration will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that an appeals court found illegal last week.

The court allowed for the tariffs to stay in place until October 14.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index sank 0.9% after second-quarter gross domestic product data.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index kse 100 PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 152,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Jul-Aug trade deficit swells 29pc YoY

Pakistan’s economy now positioned on more stable footing: SBP governor

Oil dips but holds near a month’s high on US sanctions

US military kills 11 people in strike on alleged drug boat from Venezuela, Trump says

Pakistan PM gives go-ahead for 5G auction

Flash floods claim 18 more lives

Duty drawback recovery from ghee exporters: SC dismisses plea of Collector Customs

Unregistered sellers: FBR bars OMPs, courier services to offer their services

Read more stories