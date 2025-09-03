Flash floods claim 18 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains have resulted in the death of 18 more people, injuries to 29, and damage to 40 houses, countrywide in the past 24 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority’s daily situation report said.

The daily situation report released here on Tuesday said that in the past 24 hours seven people lost their lives in Punjab, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and seven in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Out of 29 injured, 23 reported in Punjab, four in KP, and two in AJK. Of the 40 damaged houses, four were reported from Punjab, two from KP, and 34 from AJK.

Since June 26, 2025, on the onset of the current monsoon season, a total of 881 people have been killed and 1,176 injured. According to the NDMA report, at least 6,180 livestock have also perished, and a total of 9,206 houses were damaged, of which 2,149 were fully destroyed and 7,073 were partially damaged.

Nine more die as flash floods lash upcountry

KP remained the worst hit province with floodwaters-related incidents as out of 881 deaths, KP reported 488, followed by Punjab with 223, Sindh 58, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) 41, AJK 37, Balochistan 26, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with eight deaths.

Of 1,176 injuries,Punjab has reported 648, KP 359 injuries, Sindh 78, G-B 52, AJK 31, Balochistan five, and ICT three. The flooding has also destroyed 671.25 kilometres of road network countrywide, of which 432 km of roads were destroyed in KP, over 20 km each in G-B and AJK, 13.6 km in Balochistan andand four km in Sindh. The flash floods swept away a total of 239 bridges nationwide, of which 94 in AJK, 87 in G-B, 52 in KP, three apiece in Balochistan and ICT regions.

Out of a total 9,206damaged houses, KP reported 4,666 including 912 fully destroyed and 3,754 partially, AJK 2,112 of which 324 fully destroyed and 1,788 partially, G-B 1,253 including 773 fully destroyed and 480 partially, Balochistan 781 including 101 fully destroyed and 680 partially damaged, Punjab 236 of which four fully destroyed and 232 partially, Sindh 91 of which 34 destroyed and 57 partially damaged while ICT reported damages to 65 houses of which one fully destroyed and 64 partially damaged.

Ofthe 6,180 livestock that perished, KP reported 5,460, AJK 239, Sindh 231, Punjab 121, G-B 67, and Balochistan 62. The disaster management authorities in the past 24 hours conducted 179 rescue operations and evacuated 93,067 people. Since the start of the monsoon season, the authorities have evacuated 1.028 million people nationwide by carrying out 2,844 rescue operations.

