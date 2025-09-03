Gold prices remain unchanged

KARACHI: Local gold prices remained unchanged on Tuesday after hitting record levels a day earlier. According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, gold stayed firm at Rs 370,700 per tola and Rs 317,815 per 10 grams. In the international market, gold also showed no movement, holding at USD 3,480 per ounce.

Silver prices were likewise stable at Rs 4,303 per tola and Rs 3,689 per 10 grams, with the global rate steady at USD 41 per ounce.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association officially.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025