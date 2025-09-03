Trump says his administration will ask Supreme Court for expedited ruling on tariffs

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will ask the Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on tariffs that a U.S. appeals court found illegal last week.

The court ruling on Friday threatens to undercut the Republican president’s use of the levies as a key economic policy tool. The court allowed the tariffs to remain in place through October 14 to give the Trump administration a chance to file an appeal with the Supreme Court.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the court ruling that his administration will seek an expedited ruling as early as Wednesday “because we need an early decision.”

Trump’s tariff policy is a central pillar of his economic agenda and he credits it with taking in billions of dollars for the U.S. government.

“It’s a very important decision, and frankly, if they make the wrong decision, it will be devastation for our country,” he said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold Trump’s use of a 1977 emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs on most trading partners.