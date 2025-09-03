KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.268 billion and the numbers of lots traded were 32,970.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.459 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 4.622 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.794 billion), Silver (PKR 1.956 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.765 billion), Crude oil (PKR 861.653billion), Palladium (PKR 194.801), SP500 (PKR 184.323 million), Copper (PKR 146.015 million), DJ (PKR 115.701 million), Natural Gas (PKR 109.513 million), Japan Equity (PKR 35.594 million), Aluminum (PKR 14.220 million) and Brent (PKR 7.670 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025