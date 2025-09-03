Gold climbs to record high on bets of US rate cuts

NEW YORK: Gold rose over 1 percent on Tuesday, surging to an all-time high above USD3,500 per ounce, with investors piling into the metal on growing conviction of a Federal Reserve rate cut and lingering political and economic risks.

Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at USD3,526.00 per ounce as of 12:15 a.m. EDT (1615 GMT), after climbing to as high as USD3,526.22. Bullion has gained nearly 34 percent this year.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 2.1 percent to USD3,590.90.

“The gold market is entering a seasonally strong period for consumption, coupled with expectations for a rate cut at the September Fed meeting. We continue to expect new record highs,” said Suki Cooper, precious metals analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. Markets are pricing in a 92 percent chance of a 25 basis points cut at the Fed’s September 17 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Non-yielding gold typically benefits in a lower interest rate environment.

Analysts say gold’s record run this year has been underpinned by sustained central bank purchases, diversification away from the US dollar, resilient safe-haven demand amid geopolitical and trade frictions, and broad dollar weakness. Uncertainty around US policy under President Donald Trump has also added to the metal’s appeal. His public clashes with the Fed, including criticism of Chair Jerome Powell and a push to remove Governor Lisa Cook, have raised concerns over the central bank’s independence.