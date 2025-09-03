WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 02, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Aug-25 28-Aug-25 27-Aug-25 26-Aug-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102477 0.102284 0.102419 0.102134 Euro 0.851793 0.852529 0.85009 0.852638 Japanese yen 0.0049755 0.004957 0.0049707 0.0049526 U.K. pound 0.983639 0.987352 0.98439 0.985807 U.S. dollar 0.730651 0.730155 0.733279 0.731501 Algerian dinar 0.0056331 0.005622 0.005639 0.0056286 Australian dollar 0.4777 0.475331 0.475678 0.474159 Botswana pula 0.0545796 0.054616 0.0548493 0.0547894 Brazilian real 0.134942 0.134739 0.134933 Brunei dollar 0.569265 0.568037 0.56967 0.56904 Canadian dollar 0.53079 0.530554 0.528656 Chilean peso 0.0007552 0.000754 0.0007599 0.00076 Czech koruna 0.0348477 0.034715 0.0346344 0.0347358 Danish krone 0.114118 0.114206 0.113881 0.114229 Indian rupee 0.0083169 0.00833 0.008337 Israeli New Shekel 0.219283 0.219595 0.219151 0.217127 Korean won 0.0005262 0.000523 0.0005271 0.0005277 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39121 2.40065 2.39483 Malaysian ringgit 0.173222 0.172716 0.173455 0.173547 Mauritian rupee 0.0158623 0.0158892 0.015851 Mexican peso 0.039146 0.0392312 0.0391506 New Zealand dollar 0.43039 0.427615 0.429335 0.427197 Norwegian krone 0.0725147 0.072568 0.072127 0.0720378 Omani rial 1.90026 1.89897 1.9071 1.90247 Peruvian sol 0.206375 0.206499 0.207224 Philippine peso 0.0127994 0.012786 0.0128994 0.0128203 Polish zloty 0.199855 0.19918 0.199299 0.199232 Qatari riyal 0.200592 0.20145 0.200962 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194708 0.195541 0.195067 Singapore dollar 0.569265 0.568037 0.56967 0.56904 Swedish krona 0.0770505 0.076988 0.0764745 0.0764251 Swiss franc 0.910582 0.91315 0.908535 0.907795 Thai baht 0.0225991 0.022538 0.022561 0.0225396 Trinidadian dollar 0.108176 0.108404 0.10809 U.A.E. dirham 0.198817 0.199668 0.199183 Uruguayan peso 0.018259 0.0183297 0.0182857 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025