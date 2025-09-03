BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
Markets Print 2025-09-03

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 03 Sep, 2025 06:01am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 02, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        29-Aug-25      28-Aug-25      27-Aug-25      26-Aug-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102477       0.102284       0.102419       0.102134
Euro                             0.851793       0.852529        0.85009       0.852638
Japanese yen                    0.0049755       0.004957      0.0049707      0.0049526
U.K. pound                       0.983639       0.987352        0.98439       0.985807
U.S. dollar                      0.730651       0.730155       0.733279       0.731501
Algerian dinar                  0.0056331       0.005622       0.005639      0.0056286
Australian dollar                  0.4777       0.475331       0.475678       0.474159
Botswana pula                   0.0545796       0.054616      0.0548493      0.0547894
Brazilian real                   0.134942       0.134739       0.134933
Brunei dollar                    0.569265       0.568037        0.56967        0.56904
Canadian dollar                   0.53079       0.530554       0.528656
Chilean peso                    0.0007552       0.000754      0.0007599        0.00076
Czech koruna                    0.0348477       0.034715      0.0346344      0.0347358
Danish krone                     0.114118       0.114206       0.113881       0.114229
Indian rupee                    0.0083169        0.00833                      0.008337
Israeli New Shekel               0.219283       0.219595       0.219151       0.217127
Korean won                      0.0005262       0.000523      0.0005271      0.0005277
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39121        2.40065        2.39483
Malaysian ringgit                0.173222       0.172716       0.173455       0.173547
Mauritian rupee                 0.0158623                     0.0158892       0.015851
Mexican peso                     0.039146      0.0392312      0.0391506
New Zealand dollar                0.43039       0.427615       0.429335       0.427197
Norwegian krone                 0.0725147       0.072568       0.072127      0.0720378
Omani rial                        1.90026        1.89897         1.9071        1.90247
Peruvian sol                     0.206375       0.206499       0.207224
Philippine peso                 0.0127994       0.012786      0.0128994      0.0128203
Polish zloty                     0.199855        0.19918       0.199299       0.199232
Qatari riyal                     0.200592        0.20145       0.200962
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194708       0.195541       0.195067
Singapore dollar                 0.569265       0.568037        0.56967        0.56904
Swedish krona                   0.0770505       0.076988      0.0764745      0.0764251
Swiss franc                      0.910582        0.91315       0.908535       0.907795
Thai baht                       0.0225991       0.022538       0.022561      0.0225396
Trinidadian dollar               0.108176       0.108404        0.10809
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198817       0.199668       0.199183
Uruguayan peso                   0.018259      0.0183297      0.0182857
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

