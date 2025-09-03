Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (September 02, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 282.50
Open Offer Rs 283.40
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Sep 2
|
281.78
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Sep 2
|
281.53
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Sep 2
|
148.52
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Sep 2
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Sep 2
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Sep 2
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Sep 1
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Aug 29
|
6,460.26
|
Nasdaq / Aug 29
|
21,455.55
|
Dow Jones / Aug 29
|
45,544.88
|
India Sensex / Sep 2
|
80,365.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Sep 2
|
42,310.49
|
Hang Seng / Sep 2
|
25,496.55
|
FTSE 100 / Sep 2
|
9,165.06
|
Germany DAX 30 / Sep 2
|
23,774.48
|
France CAC40 / Sep 2
|
7,701.34
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Sep 1
|
16,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Sep 1
|
317,815
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Sep 2
|
65.35
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Sep 2
|
3,477.21
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Sep 2
|
66.41
|
Petrol/Litre / Sep 3
|
264.61
|
Diesel/Litre / Sep 3
|
269.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Equity Modaraba / Sep 2
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
7.26
▲ 0.76 (11.69%)
|
TPL Corp Ltd / Sep 2
TPL Corp Limited(TPL)
|
9.80
▲ 1 (11.36%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Sep 2
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
10.51
▲ 1 (10.52%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Sep 2
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
28.88
▲ 2.63 (10.02%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Sep 2
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
56.93
▲ 5.18 (10.01%)
|
Universal Ins. / Sep 2
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
14.73
▲ 1.34 (10.01%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Sep 2
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
28.79
▲ 2.62 (10.01%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Sep 2
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
51.43
▲ 4.68 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Sep 2
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
98.16
▲ 8.92 (10%)
|
Javedan Corp. / Sep 2
Javedan Corporation Limited(JVDC)
|
93.54
▲ 8.5 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Sep 2
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
61.31
▼ -6.8 (-9.98%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Sep 2
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
15.30
▼ -1.67 (-9.84%)
|
Olympia Mills / Sep 2
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
35.73
▼ -3.9 (-9.84%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Sep 2
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
55.96
▼ -5.96 (-9.63%)
|
Pak Agro Pack. (GEM) / Sep 2
Pak Agro Packaging Limited (GEM)(GEMPAPL)
|
15
▼ -1.58 (-9.53%)
|
Paramount Mod / Sep 2
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
11.08
▼ -1.09 (-8.96%)
|
Janana De Malucho / Sep 2
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
118.97
▼ -9.73 (-7.56%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Sep 2
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
25.47
▼ -2.01 (-7.31%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Sep 2
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
17.68
▼ -1.34 (-7.05%)
|
Baba Farid Sugar / Sep 2
Baba Farid Sugar Mills Limited(BAFS)
|
213.45
▼ -16.13 (-7.03%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Sep 2
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
174,386,202
▲ 1
|
Pak Elektron / Sep 2
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
52,716,329
▼ -0.07
|
F. Nat.Equities / Sep 2
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
39,775,924
▼ -0.4
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Sep 2
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
31,655,659
▼ -0.16
|
Waves Corporation / Sep 2
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
30,837,825
▲ 0.34
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Sep 2
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
30,727,552
▼ -0.47
|
Bank Makramah / Sep 2
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
23,880,050
▲ 0.32
|
Power Cement / Sep 2
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
18,902,751
▼ -0.1
|
Ittefaq Iron Ind / Sep 2
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited(ITTEFAQ)
|
18,536,538
▲ 0.79
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Sep 2
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
18,266,285
▲ 0.99
Comments