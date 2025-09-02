At least 30 injured in blast at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium

A suicide bombing outside Shahwani Stadium in Quetta on Tuesday injured more than 30 people, police said, warning the death toll could rise as several of the wounded were in critical condition.

According to the Balochistan National Party (BNP), the blast occurred near the vehicle of party chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal as he was leaving the venue. Mengal was unharmed.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site, cordoning off the area and shifting the injured to Civil Hospital and Bolan Medical Complex. Four vehicles were badly damaged in the explosion, police added.

The Balochistan Home Department said the provincial government had ordered a high-level inquiry and appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours and cooperate with investigators. Security forces have begun collecting evidence from the scene.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack, calling it a “cowardly act” and directed hospitals to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

He said those responsible would be brought to justice and vowed that militants would not be allowed to destabilise the province.