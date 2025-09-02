BML 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.69%)
BOP 17.58 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 94.28 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.35%)
DCL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.03%)
DGKC 205.84 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-1.62%)
FCCL 58.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.35%)
FFL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
GCIL 30.03 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (5.59%)
HUBC 163.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.43%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.95%)
KOSM 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
LOTCHEM 21.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
MLCF 103.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.01%)
NBP 153.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.14%)
PAEL 52.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.81%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.08%)
POWER 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PPL 178.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.31%)
PREMA 41.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PRL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
PTC 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
SNGP 115.36 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.38%)
SSGC 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.72%)
TPLP 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TREET 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
TRG 55.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,387 Increased By 151.9 (1%)
BR30 44,701 Decreased By -123.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 150,975 Increased By 1004.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 45,969 Increased By 313.7 (0.69%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

State Bank cancels license of exchange company

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 06:44pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday cancelled the license of M/s Money Masters Currency Exchange Company (Pvt.) Limited with immediate effect over serious regulatory violations.

According to the central bank, the company’s head office as well as all of its outlets are no longer authorised to undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity.

The SBP has in recent months intensified monitoring and enforcement actions against exchange companies in a bid to curb irregularities and strengthen

SBP Money masters exchange company

Comments

200 characters

State Bank cancels license of exchange company

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 30% YoY to $2.9bn in August 2025

Azma Bokhari backs KP CM Gandapur’s call for Kalabagh Dam’s construction

PM addresses SCO summit: Pakistan wants stable ties with all neighbours

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index settles near 151,000

Pakistani rupee sees 18th successive gain against US dollar

CCP recovers Rs495m in ICH case from PTCL, Link Dot Net

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s GDP to grow 3.25-4.25% in FY26, says SBP governor

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Read more stories