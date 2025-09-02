BML 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.42%)
BOP 17.93 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.14%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CPHL 94.16 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.23%)
DCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.53%)
DGKC 207.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.06%)
FCCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GCIL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.2%)
HUBC 163.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
KEL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
KOSM 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
MLCF 105.44 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.58%)
NBP 155.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.27%)
PAEL 52.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.03%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.01%)
POWER 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
PPL 179.75 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.35%)
PREMA 41.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PRL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.23%)
PTC 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SNGP 115.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.42%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
TELE 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
TREET 25.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 56.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,346 Increased By 110.8 (0.73%)
BR30 44,956 Increased By 132.2 (0.29%)
KSE100 150,856 Increased By 885.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 45,889 Increased By 233.8 (0.51%)
Sep 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 01:25pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its upward momentum, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,000 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 1:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 150,982.62, an increase of 1,011.50 points or 0.67%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and exploration companies, OMCs, pharmaceuticals, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, NRL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC, HBL, MEBL, NBP and UBL traded in the green.

“The improvement on the macroeconomic front, coupled with better-than-expected corporate earnings, has fueled optimism in the market,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder.

He highlighted that expectations of further enhancement in corporate profitability also add to investor confidence.

On Monday, the PSX began the new month with a powerful rally, driven by strong investor sentiment, robust buying interest in key sectors and an inflation reading that came in well below expectations.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 1,353 points, or 0.91%, to close at 149,971.12 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks edged higher while the US dollar lurked near five-week lows and gold climbed to a record high on Tuesday, as investors girded for a slate of economic data this week, including the crucial US labour report on Friday.

Markets widely expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates later this month, pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis point cut, but data this week will help investors gauge whether the central bank could perhaps lean toward a jumbo cut.

The focus will be on Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls report, which will be preceded by data on job openings and private payrolls, providing investors and the Fed a clearer picture of the labour market that has become the centre of policy debate.

The US inflation report for August is scheduled to be released on September 11, a week before the Fed’s policy meeting.

The prospect of lower borrowing costs has kept Wall Street near record highs, while stocks in other regions have also gained in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% higher.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.39% after dropping more than 1% on Monday. Nasdaq futures rose 0.07% while European futures inched higher.

China stocks have been on a tear, buoyed by AI enthusiasm.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a three-year high for the third straight session.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.19% in early trading after surging 2% on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

Stock markets PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stocks surge, KSE-100 Index gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee stregthens against US dollar

China’s Xi reaffirms support for Pakistan in meeting with PM Shehbaz

Heavy rain likely to create urban flooding in Karachi: Met Office

Oil rises as Ukraine war stokes supply worries, market eyes prospects of Fed easing

China’s possible rebate cut could increase solar panel prices in Pakistan

Petroleum sales in Pakistan rise 6% MoM to 1.3mn tons in August

Return filing: Taxpayers to receive phone calls

Sidelining Trump, China’s Xi rolls out carpet for Ukraine war aggressors

Nestle investors face fresh turbulence as another CEO ousted over affair with subordinate

Read more stories